Hospital in the Netherlands selects Sectra's subscription model for enterprise imaging to improve efficiency and patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Amstelland Hospital in the Netherlands. The hospital's radiology department will be using Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a subscription (Sectra One). It will enable future scalability as imaging volumes grow, as well as the possibility of expanding into other specialties.

"It will support us in shaping the digital future of our hospital as it allows us to easily expand to other medical specialties and departments. The solution will also streamline our radiologists' workflow, provide them with user-friendly tools and enable them to collaborate more effectively to ultimately deliver better patient care. The proven high quality and good service were other important aspects when we chose Sectra," Dr. Jasper Sluimer, Radiologist and Chief Medical Information Officer at Amstelland Hospital, says and continues: "Our mission is to provide high-quality medical treatments and customer care, provided by motivated staff. The digitalization of healthcare is important for the future; therefore, we are excited about partnering with Sectra and the implementation of their enterprise imaging solution at our hospital."

Amstelland Hospital is a general hospital located in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. It offers a wide range of medical services, including emergency care, surgery, radiology, cardiology, and rehabilitation. The hospital has over 200 beds and employs around 1,100 healthcare professionals.

The contract, signed in June 2023, provides Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a subscription (Sectra One) and Amstelland Hospital will initially implement the radiology and breast imaging software modules.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution will provide radiologists with tools that allow them to easily share images and information within their team and between departments. By utilizing a single platform, they will be able to collaborate more easily and work with patients more efficiently.

"Partnering with Amstelland and providing them with Sectra One makes me proud. Our subscription model offers them the flexibility to scale their imaging solution, ensuring that they can continue to provide high-quality care to their patients while adapting to the changing healthcare landscape," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux and DACH.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-module-for-radiology,c3193826 Sectra's module for radiology

SOURCE Sectra