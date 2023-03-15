HORNETSECURITY CHALLENGES RANSOMWARE ATTACKS WITH LAUNCH OF VM BACKUP V9 LEVERAGING IMMUTABLE CLOUD STORAGE

New Hornetsecurity data backup software, featuring tamper-proof solution, protects against growing threat of malicious ransomware threats

Hornetsecurity research highlights that more than 1 in 4 companies have fallen victim to ransomware attacks, with 14.1% losing data and 6.6% paying a ransom

This powerful offering comes following Hornetsecurity's acquisition of Altaro, the fast-growing global provider of backup solutions, in 2021

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today announced the launch of VM Backup V9 – the newest version of its award-winning virtual machine (VM) backup, replication and recovery solution.

This latest iteration offers ransomware protection leveraging immutable cloud storage on Wasabi and Amazon S3, with Microsoft Azure soon to follow. This new key feature enables customers to protect their backup data from ransomware by making their data tamper-proof for a defined period.

A recent Hornetsecurity study revealed that 15% of ransomware attacks specifically targeted backups, highlighting the essential need for immutable backups , which forms a key part of the V9 update.

Hornetsecurity CEO, Daniel Hofmann, said: "Data breaches and ransomware cost businesses millions of dollars every year. It's vital that organisations take preventative measures and are protected with the latest technology. We're excited to launch VM Backup V9, which provides reassurance to our customers and partners that their virtual machine data backups are protected against ransomware attacks. It also addresses the latest compliance regulations in data security and data protection."

Ransomware protection

Immutable Cloud Storage gives users ongoing access to their data without the need to pay a ransom if targeted by ransomware. This newest feature ensures that backup data becomes tamper-proof, as it cannot be modified or deleted by any user, including administrators and root users.

Easy installation and newly overhauled backup repository

VM Backup V9 has an easy-to-use, intuitive interface that gives individuals full control, allowing them to monitor and manage all Hyper-V and VMware VMs from a single console.

V9 can now handle larger infrastructure setups. Its overhauled backup repository optimises disk space, ensuring more robust long-term storage. In addition, background operations can now run in parallel with other ongoing backup and restore processes.

Hornetsecurity provides outstanding support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a guaranteed call response time of less than 30 seconds.

Learn more about Hornetsecurity's VM Backup V9 here.

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network of 8,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 50,000 customers.

