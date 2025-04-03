Hornetsecurity Group to acquire Altospam, a leading French email security provider

Hornetsecurity to further extend its position as a European cybersecurity champion

LILLE, France, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions, has today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Altospam, a French email cybersecurity company. The announcement was made at the Forum INCYBER Europe (FIC) in France, where Hornetsecurity has taken over the Zenith de Lille to provide an immersive experience in the 1,800 square meter space.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the French Ministry for the Economy under the French Foreign Direct Investment regulations.

This latest acquisition would complement Hornetsecurity's strategy to provide European-built cybersecurity solutions to businesses and organisations worldwide, and would further expand the group's French expertise and footprint following its acquisition of Vade Secure in France last year.

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, Hornetsecurity is internationally known for its single platform approach, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for Microsoft 365 via one convenient, central platform, including cybersecurity, backup and GRC as well as security awareness. Headquartered in Bordeaux, France, Altospam is recognised for its expertise in email cybersecurity through its solutions to secure professional emails.

"We are excited to join Hornetsecurity Group, as this enables us to join an exceptional European cybersecurity champion in what is largely a US-centric cybersecurity world," said Jean-Christian Dumas, CEO at Altospam. "This important milestone will present our partners and customers with a far wider range of robust, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that have been proudly built in Europe, extending beyond email security to backup and recovery, permission management, compliance and security awareness."

"We are delighted to welcome Altospam to Hornetsecurity Group," said Daniel Hofmann, CEO at Hornetsecurity. "As a respected European developer, Altospam's core goals closely align to Hornestsecurity's overriding mission to create a safer world through our next-gen, cloud-based cybersecurity services, resulting in overall synergies to the benefit of partners and customers alike."

He added, "As part of our pan-European approach, we ensure that customer data remains within the borders of their respective countries, safeguarding data sovereignty, security and privacy."

This transaction is in line with Hornetsecurity's strategy of product build-up and international expansion. Backed by PSG Equity, TA Associates and Verdane, three leading software and specialist growth investment firms, Hornetsecurity aims to establish itself as a leading international cloud security and compliance software champion.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com.

About Altospam

Altospam is a limited liability company founded in June 2002 backed by the investment firm Ciclad since July 2022 and headquartered in Bordeaux, France. An expert in e-mail cybersecurity, Altospam has been developing French solutions to secure professional emails for over 20 years. Distributed on a SaaS model, directly and via a network of partners, its Mailsafe, Mailout and Training solutions today protect thousands of companies and local authorities. The company is 100% French, hosting its solutions on servers located throughout the country, with its support team based in France. For more information, visit www.altospam.com.

