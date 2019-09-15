Horizon Robotics unveiled its 2nd generation automotive AI processor to the international public at IAA 2019

Journey™ 2 is one of the first AEC-Q100 compliant deep learning compute options available to Tier1s and OEMs looking to enable the next generation ADAS capabilities and intelligent cockpit experiences with limited power consumption and excellent performance and efficiency.

The processor boasts Horizon Robotics' proprietary highly efficient programmable deep learning computation cores – BPU, dual-core ARM Cortex-A53 and dedicated image signal processor. Thanks to the dedicated BPU cores which dominate 60% of the silicon footprint, Journey™ 2 provides powerful deep learning performance of 4 TOPS with typical energy consumption at 2W*. It is built on TSMC's stable 28nm HPC+ process.

Journey™ 2 is able to process 4K video inputs at 30 frames per second and complete the parsing of 23+ semantic categories, 2D+3D detection of hundreds of objects, distance and speed estimation and other key perception features to meet Euro NCAP 2022 requirement. Horizon Robotics also offers to its customers highly optimized production-ready perception software for ADAS and autonomous driving as an option for turn-key perception solutions based on Journey™ 2.

Along with Journey™ 2, Horizon Robotics is also launching the Horizon OpenExplorer AI Toolkit which allows customers to deploy custom deep learning networks on Journey™ 2 to leverage its powerful compute performance. The OpenExplorer AI Toolkit also includes design examples and best practices to significantly improve time-to-market for customers.

Journey™ 2 have also already attracted many lead customers. SK Telecom, South Korea's leading telecommunication company, is currently in the process of equipping tens of thousands of vehicles with JourneyTM 2 to enable crowd-sourced HD map updates as well as ADAS functions, paving the way towards safer and more automated driving. Several leading automotive OEM & Tier-1 customer around the world have also awarded design wins to Journey™ 2; with production vehicles equipped with Journey™ 2 to begin mass production as early as 2nd Quarter of 2020.

About Horizon Robotics:

Founded in 2015, Horizon Robotics TM is a pioneer in the area of edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Smart Mobility applications. Horizon Robotics` technology addresses the need for high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective solutions to advance driver safety, to enhance the on-board experience and to power the future generation of automated vehicles. Horizon Robotics` Journey processor series, and proprietary software tailored to automotive applications inside and outside the vehicle, perform advanced visual perception and can in combination with localization technology – even be used to create crowd-sourced HD maps. In its effort, Horizon Robotics has attracted investment by some of the leading technology investors in the world.

* All TOPs figure are equivalent computing power relative to GPU.

