Horizon Robotics Showcases Next-Generation Smart Driving Solutions at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics (stock code: 9660.HK), a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, presented its leading smart driving solutions at IAA Mobility 2025. The company also announced the official establishment of its European headquarters, a strategic milestone that strengthens its global expansion and localized operations, enabling Horizon Robotics to deliver safer, more comfortable, and more convenient mobility experiences for drivers and passengers worldwide.

Horizon Robotics at IAA Mobility 2025

Building on its collaborations with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, Horizon Robotics showcased its flagship full-scenario urban-NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) solution, HSD (Horizon SuperDrive™), at the event. Featuring a leading one-stage end-to-end architecture with reinforced learning capabilities, HSD delivers a smoother, more human-like, and highly reliable driver-assistance experience across complex urban scenarios. The company also presented its Journey™ 6 processing hardware, which underpins Horizon's assisted driving solutions and supports a full spectrum of capabilities, from foundational advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features to advanced urban NOA functionalities, serving both mainstream and premium markets.

With its strong product capabilities, Horizon Robotics has established a dominant position in China, securing the top market share in both ADAS solutions (45.8%) and overall intelligent assisted driving solutions (32.4%) among Chinese OEMs. The company has partnered with more than 40 global OEMs and brands, including all of China's Top 10 OEMs, securing design-wins for over 400 vehicle models and serving more than 6 million car owners. Total shipments of Journey series processing hardware has surpassed 10 million units, making Horizon the first smart driving technology company in China to achieve this milestone and setting a new industry benchmark.

Leveraging this success, Horizon Robotics is rapidly expanding its role as a trusted smart mobility partner for Chinese OEMs going global. To date, the company has supported seven leading Chinese OEMs, including SAIC, BYD, Chery, Great Wall, NIO and VOYAH, powering over 25 vehicle models to enter major markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Australia. To enable these deployments, all Horizon Robotics solutions are fully compliant with international and EU safety regulations and certification requirements, validated through over 1.5 million kilometers of real-world road testing across more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

At the IAA Mobility 2025, the European edition of NIO's firefly was showcased at Horizon Robotics' booth. It comes standard with Horizon's Journey processing hardware, delivering advanced assisted driving capabilities that offer European customers a safe, agile and enjoyable driving experiences.

To further strengthen these collaborations, Horizon Robotics has officially opened its European office. The new office provides on-the-ground support to Chinese and international OEMs advancing smart mobility across Europe and beyond, enhances local insights into consumers' needs and regulatory requirements, and brings the benefits of smart driving to more consumers, delivering safer, more convenient and pleasant journeys.

"We are excited to showcase our latest smart driving solutions on the global stage, highlighting how Horizon Robotics supports and empowers OEMs and ecosystem partners to advance smarter mobility worldwide," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We look forward to bringing safer, smarter, and more convenient driving experiences to millions of drivers and passengers globally."

Looking ahead, Horizon Robotics remains committed to advancing smart driving solutions and enhancing the driving experience for people everywhere. By integrating these solutions into everyday life, the company continues to fulfill its mission to make human life safer and better through smart vehicles.

About Horizon Robotics

With its mission to make human life safer and better, Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, empowered by its proprietary software and hardware technologies. Its solutions combine cutting-edge algorithms, purpose-built software and processing hardware, providing the core technologies for smart driving that enhance the safety and experience of drivers and passengers. Horizon Robotics is a key enabler for the smart vehicle transformation and commercialization with its integrated solutions deployed on mass scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768527/Horizon_Robotics_IAA_Mobility_2025.jpg