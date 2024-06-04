Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) To Build Advanced Computing Center In Taiwan Based On NVIDIA Blackwell Platform

Deepens collaboration, drives intelligent ecosystems

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today announced that it plans to build an advanced computing center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform at its core, as the CEOs of the two technology bellwethers reaffirmed their strong partnership at COMPUTEX 2024.

The latest collaboration between Foxconn and NVIDIA signals a deepening commitment by the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider and market leader in making AI servers, alongside its world-class partner, to drive intelligent ecosystems covering AI, electric vehicles, smart factories, robotics, smart cities and other fields.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu caught up with each other on the exhibition floor of COMPUTEX, getting a comprehensive tour about their cooperation at the booth set up by Ingrasys, the Foxconn subsidiary that has been at the manufacturing epicenter of NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72, MGX, HGX and other innovative products.

Following the tour, Huang noted that NVIDIA and Foxconn have worked closely together on various product development, and the proof of the cooperation is clear, especially with the Blackwell product line-up; Foxconn has excellent vertical integration capabilities and is a vital partner for the GB200.

On the spot, Chairman Liu announced that Foxconn will join hands with NVIDIA to build an advanced computing center in Kaohsiung with the NVIDIA Blackwell platform at its core. The cutting-edge computing center, anchored by the superchip GB200 servers, consists of a total of 64 racks and 4,608 GPUs, is slated for completion by 2026. NVIDIA's powerful AI technology will drive Foxconn's three smart platforms: Smart Manufacturing. Smart EV. Smart City. Both companies will continue to deepen cooperation in AI, electric vehicles, smart factories, robots, smart cities and other fields, and demonstrate the strong competitiveness brought by AI through Foxconn's huge manufacturing scale.

Huang said, "A new era of computing has dawned, fueled by surging global demand for generative AI data centers. Foxconn stands at the forefront as a leading supplier of NVIDIA computing and a trailblazer in the application of generative AI in manufacturing and robotics. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac robotics platforms, Foxconn is harnessing cutting-edge AI and digital twin technologies to construct their advanced computing center in Kaohsiung."

The two companies will utilize NVIDIA Omniverse and create digital twins to introduce platforms for smart manufacturing, smart electric vehicles, and smart cities. For smart manufacturing platforms, image recognition technology, combined with the Group's autonomous mobile robots (AMR), will lead to changes for optimal capacity utilization. The production line planning will encompass existing manufacturing of AI servers and EV assembly plants.

Toward that goal, the new Qiaotou automotive manufacturing facilities of Foxtron, a Foxconn subsidiary, will become one of the Group's benchmark AI factories. Currently under construction, the site will utilize digital twin connected to cloud technologies and achieve collaboration between virtual and physical production lines. Digital real-time monitoring will ensure the manufacturing excellence of an award-winning electric bus, which is currently seeing orders outpacing output capacity.

Going forward, the two companies' collaborative effort in EV ADAS platform will be applied to future EV models designed by Foxconn. Presently, Foxconn is negotiating projects with traditional European and American automakers. Moreover, based on NVIDIA's new generation of chips, Foxconn and NVIDIA jointly plan a "cabin-driving-in-one" smart travel solution, creating a third living space.

