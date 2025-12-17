Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Board Director Ching-Ray Chang Distinguished As UNESCO Quantum 100 Honoree

Taiwan's global impact in quantum technology shines in IYQ 2025

TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his long-standing contributions to advancing quantum research, education, and industry collaboration, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) Board Director Ching-Ray Chang has been selected as an honoree in the global Quantum 100, the flagship initiative in IYQ 2025, the United Nations-designated International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Professor Chang, who is also Distinguished Chair Professor at Taiwan's Chung Yuan Christian University and Quantum Technology Advisory Committee Member of the Hon Hai Research Institute, has provided strategic guidance on Foxconn's quantum technology roadmap and research direction in recent years. His contributions are supporting the Group's efforts to align its quantum R&D capabilities with the global ecosystem, and its manufacturing capabilities for ion-trap quantum computers.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of quantum mechanics, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ 2025), with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launching the Quantum 100, a flagship initiative to celebrate the diverse people behind quantum science and technology.

Professor Chang has played a central role in building Taiwan's quantum research and education infrastructure. Authoring more than 280 academic papers and holding over 28 patents, he actively engages in popular science writing and public outreach, making complex quantum concepts accessible and fostering greater societal understanding of quantum technology.

Professor Chang previously served as Executive Vice President and Acting President of National Taiwan University (NTU), where he founded the NTU–IBM Quantum Hub, now recognized as one of the most active academic quantum centers in Asia, and put quantum computing into NTU's formal curriculum. He established a quantum information center at Chung Yuan Christian University (CYCU), led national-level quantum training programs, and pioneered the introduction of quantum education at both high school and university levels, systematically cultivating Taiwan's next generation of quantum talent.

Professor Chang is Founding President of the Taiwan Association of Quantum Computing and Information Technology (TAQCIT), where he helped shape Taiwan's national quantum technology development roadmap and strengthened coordination across academia, industry, and government, including the Quantum Taiwan Forum, a key platform connecting Taiwan's semiconductor strengths with the global quantum technology ecosystem.

