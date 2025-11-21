Hon Hai Tech Day 2025 Opens To Showcase Foxconn's Powerful Partnerships And Vertical Integration Strengths

NVIDIA, OpenAI, Alphabet, IBM, ABB Robotics, Uber, FUSO Participate Onstage

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its transformation into an AI-powered technology platform service company, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) on Friday welcomed powerful partnerships, including NVIDIA, OpenAI and Alphabet, and shared its unrivalled strength in vertical integration at its annual flagship technology conference, Hon Hai Tech Day 2025.

The speed and progress of the world's largest electronics manufacturer in the fields of supercomputing, smart manufacturing, intelligent electric vehicles and more came into focus as global AI, tech and automotive bellwethers – in a line-up also spotlighting IBM, ABB Robotics, Uber and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp – took to the stage on opening day of HHTD25.

"Our competitive strength is vertical integration. Our technological depth and manufacturing heritage enables deep collaborations with world-class technology leaders, partners who rely on us because they know that Foxconn can turn ideas into reality – quickly, reliably and at scale," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. "It positions us well as we push into frontier technologies paved open by AI and quantum."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke for the first time about the significance of a new partnership with Foxconn: "Demand for critical components for AI infrastructure is already far outpacing supply and we expect that will only continue over the coming years. This agreement is about strengthening supply chains to meet existing and future needs across the industry," Altman said via video.

Another powerful partner, Alphabet Chief Product Officer of Other Bets, Hiroshi Lockheimer, said via video, "Foxconn is an important partner to Google and Alphabet, and our collaboration has helped bring to life some of the most important technological innovations of the past decade."

Foxconn, a Taiwan NVIDIA Cloud Partner, known as NCP , is investing US$1.4 billion in an advanced supercomputing center, accelerated by 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs , that will be utilizing next-generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 AI infrastructure in the first half 2026.

It would make it among the first in Asia to use the most advanced NVIDIA Blackwell platform, said Neo Yao, CEO of Foxconn subsidiary Visionbay, which is leading the project. Yao discussed the pathway for revolutionary AI factories alongside Alexis Bjorlin, Vice President of NVIDIA DGX Cloud , in the first of two morning talks featuring NVIDIA executives on topics of AI-powered supercomputing and robotics.

The roadmap to humanoids in Smart Manufacturing – from simple and fixed; to simple but flexible; to complicated but flexible – and how quantum technologies can have the potential to elevate future AGI to another level, came under discussion.

On display at HHTD25's bigger than ever exhibition area were over 200 products and technologies. A model of an AI-ready modular container data center installed with GB300 AI infrastructure was set up for the first time at HHTD25 exhibition area, demonstrating unrivalled turnkey solutions, covering L1 to L12 manufacturing and strong vertical integration capabilities.

Presented for the first time on the HHTD25 stage, the MODEL A is a B-segment class EV, combining artificial intelligence technology and modular versatility to bring diverse application scenarios to a single reference electric vehicle.

Among EV reference vehicles, six MODEL B's, some in never before seen colors on the crossover; three unique reference styles of the MODEL A; the award-winning MODEL T electric bus built with Foxconn motor and battery; the midi-size MODEL U for shuttle use; the LMUV MODEL D; and North American variant of the family SUV MODEL C were parked for viewing throughout the HHTD25 hall.

HHTD25 runs from November 21-22 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F.

