Homestyler Leads Global 3D Cloud Design Trends at Big 5 Global Dubai 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26-29, Homestyler debuted at the Big 5 Global Dubai 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing its cutting-edge 3D cloud design tools, business solutions, and Global Partner Program.

As the largest exhibition in the Middle East for construction, building materials, and architectural design, Homestyler attracted many local buyers eager to experience its latest tools and engaged numerous merchants from the home furnishing industry interested in partnerships. In just four days, Homestyler garnered over 200 expressions of interest from potential clients and partners.

A leader in 3D cloud design for interior design and home decor, Homestyler originated from Autodesk, a global giant in 3D design software. Acquired in 2016 through a strategic partnership with Easyhome and Alibaba, Homestyler offers advanced capabilities and has built a large international user community. The platform covers over 200 countries and regions and is available in 13 languages, serving a user base of more than 17.5 million worldwide.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Homestyler has transformed 3D cloud design with intelligent tools that surpass traditional interior design software. These innovative solutions use the latest AI advancements to streamline the design process, allowing users to quickly create detailed 3D spaces. By turning these tools into collaborative partners, Homestyler significantly lowers barriers to user engagement. Key features include Home Copilot, a dialogue assistant that develops flawless design schemes through intuitive interactions, and AI Modeler, which effortlessly generates 3D models from images or text, simplifying the modeling process.

At the exhibition, Homestyler unveiled its new 'XR Immersia' product, leveraging advanced XR technology alongside industry-leading tools like Apple Vision Pro and Pico. This integration empowers Homestyler to provide a more intelligent and immersive experience, transforming how users engage with home scenes and making sophisticated real-world design simulations accessible to both professionals and consumers.

Stephanie Ma, head of overseas business at Homestyler, noted that the Middle East is the company's fastest-growing region, both in terms of user base and revenue. By participating in this exhibition, Homestyler aimed to deepen its engagement with Middle Eastern shoppers and enhance communication. Furthermore, Homestyler exhibited a series of business solutions tailored for the home furnishing industry. For instance, Homestyler has tailored its offerings to meet the specific challenges faced by UAE furniture retailer P Life Concept, such as enhancing multidimensional product displays, improving shop display efficiency, and increasing conversion rates. With tools like 3D panoramic real-time product replacement and AI-powered design capabilities, Homestyler enables P Life Concept to fully display the features and functionality of its products, significantly enhancing the customer experience, which in turn boosts conversion rates both online and in-store. Furthermore, Homestyler's solutions help shop designers produce high-precision designs more efficiently, significantly shortening the design cycle.

In today's highly competitive domestic and international markets, the core strategy has shifted from individual efforts to harnessing the collective strength of partnerships. The key to building a comprehensive global design platform lies in seamlessly integrating into local markets. Homestyler unveiled its Global Partner Program at the Milan Furniture Fair in April, aiming to swiftly cater to the global design, furniture retail, real estate, and related industries.

Furthermore, Homestyler has mapped out a business chain connecting merchants, consumers, and designers, creating a robust supply chain ecosystem. This initiative streamlines transactions among global designers, homeowners, and participants in home remodeling, facilitating smoother interactions. By implementing this structure, Homestyler ensures that users can visualize their creative ideas and effortlessly bring them to fruition.

