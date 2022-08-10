Home Infusion Therapy Market Size Worth $61.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home infusion therapy market size is expected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologicals to an individual at home. Favorable government policies and regulations are expected to propel market growth. In February 2018, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 was signed into a law that states that all temporary payments of home infusion therapy in the U.S. will be covered by the government in accordance with this regulation.

By product, infusion pump emerged as the largest segment in 2021 owing to the increasing use of delivery fluids such as nutrients and medications.

The anti-infective application segment dominated the market in 2021 as a large number of procedures are performed during the administration of medications, such as antibiotics and antifungals.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diabetic patients in the region.

Read 100-page full market research report for more insights, "Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Infusion Pumps, Needleless Connectors), By Application (Anti-infective, Chemotherapy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Growth & Trends

In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening conditions, is expected to have a high impact on the market growth. According to a WHO report, the above-mentioned diseases accounted for 60.0% of the total deaths and 43.0% of the disease burden in the U.S. in 2019. This creates the need to infuse nutritional products that contain glutamine, phospholipids, glucose, and amino acids while administering medication to patients, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, patients are waiting to seek treatment until they feel safe. Moreover, patients who seek infusion therapy already have diseases, which eventually weaken their immune systems. In such cases, going outside even to receive treatment becomes a potential threat. Reduced operating hours have led to difficulty in scheduling appointments as well, even if patients choose to continue treatment. Hence, home infusion therapy is expected to play a key role in supporting patients.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home infusion therapy market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Home Infusion Therapy Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Infusion Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps



Electromechanical



Gravity



Others

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

Home Infusion Therapy Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Anti-infective

Endocrinology

Diabetes



Others

Hydration Therapy

Athletes



Others

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Others

Home Infusion Therapy Market - Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Intramuscular

Subcutaneously

Epidural

Home Infusion Therapy Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Netherlands



Belgium



Switzerland



Russia



Sweden

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia



Singapore



Philippines



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Egypt

List of Key Players of Home Infusion Therapy Market

CVS/Coram

Option Care Health

CareFusion Corporation

BriovaRx/Diplomat (UnitedHealth Optum)

PharMerica

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

BD

Caesarea Medical Electronics

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.