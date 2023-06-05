Home Healthcare Market to Hit $666.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 666.9 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Services dominated the component segment in 2022 attributed to the growing demand for skilled nurse in-home care for services like physical and occupational therapy.

Growing demand for skilled nurses for rehabilitation service, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health drive the growth of this segment. Mainly, patients suffering major trauma due to accidents or those suffering from strokes opt for rehabilitation services to improve their way of talking, walking, and feeding themselves all over again.

The demand for home therapeutic equipment is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as respiratory diseases, kidney disorders, and diabetes. The segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Advancement in technology is likely to favor the growth of the home healthcare equipment market. For instance, active home telemonitoring devices can help in capturing vital signs and symptoms which helps the home health agency.

Neurological & mental disorder accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing disease prevalence

North America is the most mature region of the market. The presence of a large geriatric population in this region coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and relatively higher patient disposable income levels are some of the key factors.

Read 252 page market research report, "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension, Diabetes & Kidney Disorders), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

The establishment and maintenance of hospitals and other healthcare establishments are capital-intensive efforts. Hence, healthcare solution providers are now entering the rapidly growing market in an attempt to capitalize on the available opportunities and contain costs. Although hospital-at-home models are less prevalent in the U.S. than they are in other countries, several noteworthy initiatives have been undertaken in the past decade. These include programs at Johns Hopkins, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and Mount Sinai, which partnered with PE-backed Contessa in 2016. Moreover, these organizations engage extensively in mergers and acquisitions to expand their regional presence. Hospitals such as Apollo (Apollo Homecare) and Max (Max@Home) have entered the Indian homecare industry. Some have also established joint ventures, including the Burman family (promoters of Dabur) and UK-based Healthcare at Home, as well as India Home Healthcare and Bayada Home Healthcare, based in the U.S.

The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global home healthcare market on the basis of component, indication, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Equipment

Therapeutic



Home respiratory therapy equipment



Insulin delivery devices



Home IV pumps



Home dialysis equipment



Others

Diagnostic

Diabetic care unit



BP monitors



Multi para diagnostic monitors



Home pregnancy and fertility kits



Apnea and sleep monitors



Holter monitors



Heart rate monitors



Others

Mobility Assist

Wheel chair



Home medical furniture



Walking assist devices

Services

Skilled Home Healthcare Services



Physician primary care





Nursing care





Physical/occupational/speech therapy





Nutritional support





Hospice & palliative care





Others



Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension

Diabetes & Kidney Disorders

Neurological & Mental Disorders

Respiratory Disease & COPD

Maternal Disorders

Mobility Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Sweden

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Oman



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players in the Home Healthcare Market

Suppliers

B. Braun Melsungen AG



Abbott



Sunrise Medical



3M Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.



Medtronic PLC



Cardinal Health Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Air Liquide



Amedisys, Inc.



NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)



Arkray, Inc.



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Omron Healthcare, Inc.



Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare



GE Healthcare



Medline Industries, Inc



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Linde Healthcare



Acelity ( 3M )

Vygon



Teleflex, Inc.



Moog Inc.



Intersurgical Ltd.



Fresenius Kabi AG.



Bayer HealthCare



GF Health Products, Inc.

Service Providers

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.



Almost Family, Inc.



National HealthCare Corporation



Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.



Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.



Addus Homecare



Brookdale Senior Living Solutions



Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)



Genesis Healthcare, Inc.



Extendicare, Inc.



SONIDA SENIOR LIVING . (CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.



Home Instead, Inc.



Senior Care Centers of America



Atria Senior Living , Inc

