Home Automation System Market worth $73.49 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 57.67 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 73.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Lighting Controls, Smart Speakers, Entertainment Controls, HVAC Controls, Security & Access Controls and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity concerns Key Market Opportunities Favourable government regulations to promote green buildings Key Market Drivers Rising need for convenience and comfort

By Installation type: new installations segment to account for the larger market share in the forecasted year.

The new installation segment accounted for the larger share of the home automation system market in 2029. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing need for more comfort, energy savings, and improved security of living and/or working spaces. Consumers require products that can effectively keep their homes comfortable, save time, regulate energy usage and provide centralized operation of lighting, heating, ventilation systems, security systems, and other multimedia appliances. In addition, it enables those with such systems in their homes to keep track of the amount of energy used and consequently minimize energy usage that on the long run is a bonus to the environment as well as helping to slash off high electricity bills hence enhancing the prospects of home automation systems. The use of home automation accessories has continued to rise and the application of IoT in homes, which augment the systems, also boosts home automation systems demand.

By Sales Channel: Indirect sales accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

Indirect sales channels or third-party distributors hold a major share of the home automation system market in 2029. These channels can give the manufacturers the wider market access by relying on the intermediaries, such as retailers, system integrators, and especially value-added resellers. Third party distributors in most cases have modified well rooted networks and relations within their particular markets and therefore home automation products find it easier to access various segments of the markets.

By Country: US in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the home automation system market during the forecast period.

US is expected to hold the largest share of the total home automation system industry in 2029. The net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a goal set by the US government which further drives the use of automated home technologies that help minimize energy consumption and carbon emissions. Property monitoring functions enable the homeowners to oversee their property as they stroll around the outside of the house or travel giving them a sensation of security regardless of the situation. Therefore, convenience, energy efficiency, security and improvement of lifestyle, have made home automation systems popular in the US.

Key Players-

The key companies in home automation system companies include Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Apple Inc. (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Legrand (France), ADT (US), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US).

