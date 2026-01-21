Base Oil Market worth $46.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Base Oil Market by Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Metalworking Fluid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2030". The global base oil market is projected to grow from USD 40.29 billion in 2025 to USD 46.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the rising demand for high-performance lubricants, rapid industrialization, and emerging economies, boosting the need for industrial lubricants.

Stringent environmental and emission regulations globally are compelling lubricant manufacturers to use low-sulfur, high-viscosity-index base oils that lead to cleaner and more efficient lubricant formulations. In addition, refining process innovations such as hydrocracking, isodewaxing, and gas-to-liquids (GTL) are also increasing the supply of high-performance base oils and supporting overall market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period.

By group, the Group III segment accounted for the largest share (17.3%) of the base line market in 2024.

By application, the automotive oil segment accounted for a significant share (52.6%) of the market in 2024.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. were identified as some of the star players in the base oil market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Formosa Petrochemical Co., Ltd., PBF Energy Inc., and Enilive S.p.A., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

By Group, the Group III segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Group III segment is projected to be the leading segment of the global base oil market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its performance characteristics that are second to none and its widespread utilization in the automotive as well as the industrial lubricant markets. Base oils of Group III have a high viscosity index and contain very little sulfur. Also, their thermal and oxidative stability is excellent, which makes them capable of new and strict emission regulations as well as fuel efficiency requirements. The gradual replacement of traditional Group I base oils with high-quality and synthetic formulations, in addition to the growing demand for premium automotive engine oils and transmission fluids, is further consolidating the position of Group III. Moreover, enhanced production capacities and the technological innovations in the fields of hydrocracking and isodewaxing, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions, are also contributing to the strengthening of Group III's global market leadership.

By application, the automotive oil segment is projected to dominate the global base oil market during the forecast period.

By application, the automotive oil segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The consumption of base oils by passenger cars and commercial vehicles remains the main driver for the segment, as the base oil is used to develop engine oils, transmission fluids, and gear oils. Additionally, stringent emission and fuel economy regulations are leading to the use of Group II, Group III, and synthetic base oils in the production of lubricants; thus, the manufacturers are forced to rely on high-quality formulations. The trend of longer oil drain intervals, better engine protection, and compatibility with advanced engine technologies is further strengthening the foothold of automotive oils in the global base oil market.

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global base oil market throughout the forecast period.

The global base oil market is projected to be led by Asia Pacific during the forecast period, mainly because of the growth of the automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in the region. The ongoing demand for automotive and industrial lubricants is majorly backed by strong vehicle production and increasing vehicle ownership in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, the region has the advantages of modern refining facilities, the trend of investing more in Group II and Group III base oils, and the availability of economical feedstock. Along with the factors like strict emission regulations, an increase in the use of high-performance lubricants, and impressive expansion in construction, infrastructure, and industrial activities, the region is expected to become even stronger in the global base oil market.

Key Players

Key players in the base oil market include Chevron Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), S-Oil Corporation (South Korea), Motiva Enterprises LLC (US), SK Enmove (South Korea), Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), ENEOS (Japan), Shandong Qingyuan Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), Shell (UK), Avista Oil Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Nynas AB (Sweden), Repsol (Spain), Ergon, Inc. (US), Calumet, Inc. (US), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), ADNOC (UAE), Phillips 66 Company (US), PETRONAS Lubricants International (Malaysia), ORLEN (Poland), GS Caltex Corporation (South Korea), H&R Group (Germany), PetroChina Company Limited (China), PT Pertamina (Persero), FUCHS (Germany), and Baker Hughes Company (US).

