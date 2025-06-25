Home Automation Market Size to Grow USD 135.13 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global home automation market is observing healthy growth owing to the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence home automation.

The home automation market is expected to reach US$ 135.13 billion by 2031 from US$ 65.88 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Voice control is becoming the primary mode of engagement, with platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri leading the way. Voice recognition technology has advanced dramatically, allowing users to provide commands in natural language. For instance, "dim the living room lights to 50%" will soon become the standard. Smart homes will learn from their users' habits and modify settings depending on individual preferences, personalizing experiences in significant ways. The consumer demand for voice control-featured smart home devices drives market growth.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.

Overview of Report Findings

Increased Focus on Security: Smart technology is changing the way people secure their homes. Traditional alarms and cameras are turning into more comprehensive security systems. Improved home security systems use new technology, including AI and analytics, to provide better protection. This trend is significant in the coming year due to rising homeowner safety concerns. AI-powered surveillance is an attractive advancement. These devices can analyze camera feeds for unexpected movements and notify homeowners in real-time. Furthermore, smart locks can be programmed for certain access hours, and biometric technology is gaining traction by requiring unique identifiers such as fingerprints for entrance. According to a recent survey, 80% of homeowners believe that solid security features are vital when selecting smart home solutions. Thus, homeowners' focus on safety and security creates demand for advanced systems and solutions is driving the market. Growing Demand for Sustainable Smart Homes: With climate change at the center of global concerns, sustainability has become a top priority in home automation. Smart houses will increasingly be created with eco-friendly technologies that save energy and reduce environmental effects while remaining sophisticated. Sustainable automation, which includes solar-powered electronic devices as well as energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, is becoming a trend in the home automation market. Moreover, homeowners are increasingly opting for real-time automation systems that monitor energy usage, allowing them to make more educated consumption decisions. For instance, smart thermostats are capable of learning consumers' routines and changing temperatures accordingly, lowering energy consumption. Additionally, combining renewable energy sources with smart home technology makes homes smarter and greener, contributing to a healthier environment. Integration of AI in Home Automation: Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming home automation by enabling a real customized living experience. AI technology integrated with home devices —from lighting to temperature to music—adjusts automatically to consumer preferences. AI-driven personalization learns and adapts to consumers' routines, transforming into home. This technology extends beyond simple voice instructions to anticipate users' needs, making consumers' daily routines smooth and natural. For instance, task management systems such as the Butler Module are integrated with AI technology to make consumers' lives easier. It converts each request into a dialog with the home's personnel, ensuring that users' preferences are met without requiring frequent physical intervention. Moreover, whether scheduling duties or controlling preferred settings, AI ensures that the home works seamlessly with users' lifestyles, contributing to a stress-free environment. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global home automation market is divided into entertainment centers, security & access control, lighting control, climate control, and outdoor automation systems. The entertainment centers segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of networking, the global home automation market is segmented into wired, wireless, and powerline. The wired segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the global home automation market are Johnson Controls; Siemens AG; Legrand; Schneider Electric SE; Resideo Technologies, Inc.; Snap One, LLC; ABB Ltd; Crestron Electronics, Inc.; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Global Headlines on the Home Automation Market

The Smart Home Expo, from May 8-10, 2025 , at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai , will feature over 1000 smart home technologies, including smart homes, smart lighting, controls, home automation, audio video, networking, and much more.

, at Jio World Convention Centre, , will feature over 1000 smart home technologies, including smart homes, smart lighting, controls, home automation, audio video, networking, and much more. In January 2025 , Resideo Technologies introduced the new Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat at CES 2025.

, Resideo Technologies introduced the new Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat at CES 2025. In September 2024 , ABB Ltd introduced 'ABB-free@home,' a cutting-edge and comprehensive wireless home automation solution that improves the comfort, security, and energy efficiency of residential space.

, ABB Ltd introduced 'ABB-free@home,' a cutting-edge and comprehensive wireless home automation solution that improves the comfort, security, and energy efficiency of residential space. In January 2023 , Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and Semtech Corporation introduced the SKY66423-SX1261 reference design for low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN).

, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and Semtech Corporation introduced the SKY66423-SX1261 reference design for low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN). In January 2023 , Shelly, a division of Allterco Robotics, Ltd, announced the launch of 8 new smart home automation devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Conclusion

The global home automation market size is mainly supported by the expansion of entertainment centers owing to the rising consumer demand for integrated smart technology. As home theaters, gaming systems, and multimedia hubs get more advanced. This increases homeowners' expectations and preference for seamless connectivity, voice control, and centralized device management. This trend is driving innovation and development in smart lighting, audio systems, and climate management solutions designed to improve entertainment experiences. Furthermore, the growing popularity of virtual reality and streaming services increases the demand for fast internet and smart infrastructure. As a result, entertainment-focused automation improves convenience and user experience by promoting widespread adoption of smart home ecosystems among households.

