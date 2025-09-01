SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional audio-visual solutions provider Hollyland has confirmed its participation at IBC 2025, one of the world's premier events for broadcast, media, and content creation, from September 12-15, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. At its booth ( 11.C27 ), Hollyland will showcase a range of new products alongside its current bestsellers, highlighting innovations designed to empower filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.

Hollyland to Unveil a Lineup of New Audio-Visual Solutions at IBC 2025 Amsterdam

Hollyland will spotlight its upcoming product, Vcore, set to launch in late September. Positioned as both an entry-level wireless video solution for beginners and a versatile secondary monitor for semi-professional creators, Vcore delivers a truly lightweight shooting experience. By transforming a smartphone into a camera-top monitor while integrating wireless transmission and multifunctional software, it empowers users to capture, monitor, and create with ease. The system supports 4K30/HD and proxy recording, as well as streaming video to up to four mobile devices via the HollyView app. This makes monitoring easy and enables smooth collaboration and efficient workflows.

Also debuting is the Pyro Ultra, expected in Q4 2025, which refines focus pulling to its core essentials. Equipped with a dedicated Focus Mode, it ensures ultra-low latency performance, meeting the focus-pulling demands of most professional video productions. Its "one transmitter to unlimited receivers" capability removes traditional endpoint limits, enabling directors, lighting teams, and camera crews to monitor simultaneously without restriction. With 4K60 resolution, it guarantees sharp detail even during fast-paced motion capture, offering exceptional reliability for high-end cinematic and commercial projects.

The Pyro 5, a compact 5.5-inch monitor and the latest addition to the Pyro ecosystem, will also be showcased. Building on the series' revolutionary video transmission and monitoring capabilities, it supports 1TX to 4RX with a 400m LOS range, camera control, and proxy recording, streamlining workflows and collaboration. Since its August debut, it has quickly gained traction among creators worldwide.

The VenusLiv Air, launching on September 3, stands out as one of Hollyland's most anticipated camera innovations. With a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, the camera enhances light intake and detail retention, even in low-light scenarios. AI Tuning adjusts exposure, contrast, and color in real-time, delivering strong imagery without manual complexity, ideal for casual users and creators on the go. A wide F1.05 aperture further elevates performance, delivering shallow depth of field and vivid low-light imagery.

The Lyra, also on show, is built with a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor for optimized balance in dynamic lighting conditions. Its AI-driven auto-optimization ensures hassle-free capture, while advanced low-light performance reduces noise for pristine night shots. Unique to the model is 48kHz/24-bit audio sampling, which enhances sound fidelity in video recording, bridging the often-overlooked gap between professional imaging and professional sound.

Hollyland will also introduce the Solidcom H1 Wireless Intercom System, set for release on September 12. Designed for mid-to-large teams, it supports up to 80 belt-packs, ensuring seamless communication across expansive production sites. Its 500-meter line-of-sight transmission overcomes distance barriers, while seamless roaming maintains uninterrupted conversations during movement.

With 100 independent groups, the system enables precise communication streams, eliminating crosstalk and miscommunication. Full Dante integration ensures compatibility with professional audio setups, while remote support and cloud communication enhance cross-location collaboration, making it a powerful solution for live events, broadcast sets, and production environments.

Two of Hollyland's most successful wireless microphone systems will also feature prominently. LARK MAX 2 integrates multiple first-launched innovations such as low-latency wireless monitoring, pioneering 32-bit float recording, AI-driven noise cancellation, catering to both solo creators and multi-talent productions. Meanwhile, the LARK A1 is designed for smartphone users, delivering 48kHz/24-bit recordings, customizable audio settings, and up to 54 hours of battery life in a compact, plug-and-play format.

Beyond the product showcase, Hollyland will host an array of interactive activities, such as the HollyGrab Challenge, Hollyland Creator Connect, to engage visitors and creators at IBC 2025. These activities are designed to foster hands-on product experience, networking, and creative collaboration, while rewarding participants with exclusive prizes.

Learn more at https://www.hollyland.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760101/Hollyland_to_Unveil_a_Lineup_of_New_Audio_Visual_Solutions_at_IBC_2025_Amsterdam.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg