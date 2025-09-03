SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- September 3 marks the official release of VenusLiv Air, the latest live streaming camera from professional audio-visual solutions provider Hollyland. Carrying the slogan "Pro Live on Air," the product is purpose-built for small business livestream sellers, YouTube and Twitch streamers, and podcasters seeking high-quality, professional-grade visuals, who are usually deterred by the prohibitive cost and operational complexity of traditional professional equipment. Combining near mirrorless-level image quality, beginner-friendly AI tuning features, and plug-and-play simplicity, VenusLiv Air redefines the expectations for entry-level streaming equipment.

Hollyland Launches VenusLiv Air, Redefining Entry-Level Live Streaming Cameras with Pro-Grade Performance

Pro-Quality Performance

At the core of VenusLiv Air's performance lies its impressive image quality. A F1.05 large-aperture lens and 1/1.3-inch high-performance CMOS sensor pull in more light, delivering crisp detail and smooth background blur that adds depth to every frame. Low-light scenes retain clarity, while accurate color reproduction ensures makeup tones, product finishes, and other fine details appear exactly as intended. Purpose-built for streaming, the lens keeps hosts sharply framed, whether presenting products, leading tutorials, or engaging in real-time interaction. For small-business streamers, fabrics, accessories, and other showcase items stand out with studio-grade precision.

Designed to transform the look and feel of any broadcast, VenusLiv Air integrates Hollyland's proprietary image enhancement algorithms. Through the HollyStudio software, users can apply seamless green screen effects, while the built-in content library provides diverse background assets to enrich any show's visual storytelling. The software also provides Skin Beauty and AI-powered Color Correction Magic, enabling both full-scene and localized adjustments, making skin tones look natural, product textures more vibrant, and lighting more cohesive, all without post-editing.

Simplified Operation

Despite the enhanced visual output, operation remains remarkably simple. An AI-powered tuning engine automatically adjusts image settings based on ambient light and subject composition, removing the learning curve traditionally associated with professional imaging tools.

For creators working across different formats, the camera's preset scene modes make switching effortless, seamlessly moving from a wide shot of a cooking host at the stove to a tight close-up of ingredients being mixed. Control is further streamlined through both mobile and desktop software, enabling quick adjustments mid-stream. A flip-out TFT screen adds another layer of precision, giving live-streamers a real-time view to fine-tune composition and stay perfectly framed, even during fast-paced or highly interactive moments.

Streaming Versatility

VenusLiv Air is engineered to fit seamlessly into diverse streaming workflows. Supporting UVC (USB Video Class) 4K30 streaming, it connects directly to computers without needing an external capture card, making it ideal for live-streamers who stream on multiple platforms simultaneously. Moreover, users can go live instantly by scanning a QR code to connect directly with Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch, with full support for custom SRT/RTMP(S) platforms. Stream settings are synced through the cloud and stored in the camera, enabling professional 4K wireless live streaming anytime, even without a computer. For more advanced productions, the HDMI port connects easily to switchers for multi-camera setups or can be used for real-time monitoring.

Beyond core performance, VenusLiv Air incorporates details tailored to creators' daily challenges, offering multi-platform streaming and on-device 4K30 video recording (with SD card support). In addition, a Type-C digital audio port allows seamless connection to HL-series microphones, delivering clear, broadcast-level sound. Additionally, its rotatable design enables both horizontal and vertical shooting, catering to diverse video platforms.

VenusLiv Air enters the market as a versatile and affordable option that lowers the barrier to professional-grade streaming. With its careful balance of quality, functionality, and ease of use, the camera offers a compelling solution for creators ready to elevate their content across formats and platforms.



VenusLiv Air is now available for just $549; for more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/product/venusliv-air.





About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones and live streaming camera. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 180 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

