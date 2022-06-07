Holiston Media Reveals The Winners In This Year's Global Forex Awards B2B

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were the most sought-after to date, receiving the highest number of entries and public votes.

Now in their third year, The Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

Across 23 separate categories, the awards champion the best-performing providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.

Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards, "We've been blown away by the sheer number and calibre of entries in this year's awards. Over 9500 people voted in the awards - the biggest number yet - proving that there's a demand within the industry for transparency and recognition."

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2022. This year's category winners are as follows:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider - Exclusive Capital

Best Bridge Provider - Centroid Solutions

Best Client Trading Experience - TopFX

Best CRM Provider - Match-Trade Technologies

Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider - GCEX

Best Execution Venue - LMAX Group

Best Electronic Money Institution - Breinrock

Best Fintech & Solutions - PLUGIT

Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider - PrimeXM

Best Institutional Forex Broker - ATFX Connect

Best Mobile Trading App - RoboForex

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - cTrader

Best Payment Solutions Provider - Global Reach Group

Best Prime Trading Broker - IS Prime

Best Public Relations Company - Wigwam PR

Best RegTech Reporting Solution - Muinmos

Best Retail Forex Broker - FXCM

Best Risk Management System - Centroid Solutions

Best Signals Provider - TiqBee

Best Stocks Broker - RoboMarkets

Best Technology Provider - Tools for Brokers

Best Trade Execution - Equiti Capital

Best White Label Provider - Match-Trade Technologies

This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were sponsored by: ATFX Connect, Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, PLUGIT, RoboMarkets and TiqBee.

Continues Mike, "This year's winner's list is made up of some of the leading businesses in the industry who have been chosen by real investors, traders and business customers from around the globe. We're proud to be able to elevate them and help benchmark their success."

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

For more information on Holiston Media visit www.holiston.com

