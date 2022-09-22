Holiston Media has announced its roll call of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail
22 Sep, 2022, 08:00 BST
Leading Awards Reveal This Year's Top Retail Forex Companies
LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries, The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
Now in their fifth year, the awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 59 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
"These are some of the most comprehensive awards for this sector, that offer both a transparent and trustworthy judgement of the global forex retail industry," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The public voting process took place throughout July 2022, and as has been the trend in previous years, there were very high engagement levels. We received tens of thousands of votes from right across the global forex trading communities and each of the winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service. Winning an award is a sign of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."
This year's category winners are as follows:
|
Award Category - Global
|
Winners
|
Best Affiliate Programme - Global
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global
|
XTrend Speed
|
Best Forex Customer Service - Global
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex EA - Global
|
Forex Forest
|
Best Forex ECN Broker - Global
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Educational Resources - Global
|
Eightcap
|
Best Educational Broker - Global
|
HFM
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global
|
GO Markets
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global
|
AximTrade
|
Best Forex Media Provider - Global
|
Game Changers Magazine
|
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
|
Vantage
|
Best MT4 Broker - Global
|
ATFX
|
Best MT5 Broker - Global
|
RoboMarkets
|
Best Forex Trade Execution - Global
|
Vantage
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - Global
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex Trading Platform - Global
|
Skilling
|
Best Forex Trading Support - Global
|
XM
|
Best Partners Programme - Global
|
RoboForex
|
Best Overall PAMM Broker - Global
|
Exclusive Markets
|
Best Value Broker - Global
|
FP Markets
|
Most Competitive Forex Broker - Global
|
AXIORY
|
Most Reliable Forex Broker - Global
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global
|
FXCM
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global
|
Exclusive Markets
|
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
|
Zenfinex
|
Global Forex Broker of the Year
|
XM
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa
|
Hantec Markets
|
Best Forex Broker - Africa
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia
|
AximTrade
|
Best Introducing Broker - Asia
|
AMarkets
|
Best Forex Partners Programme - Asia
|
FP Markets
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia
|
Mitrade
|
Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Trading Support - Asia
|
GO Markets
|
Best Value Broker - Asia
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia
|
GKFX Prime
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia
|
Vantage
|
Best Forex Broker - Asia
|
GKFX Prime
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe
|
FXCM
|
Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe
|
Skilling
|
Best Forex Trading Support - Europe
|
Eightcap
|
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
|
GO Markets
|
Best Forex Broker - Europe
|
FP Markets
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - LATAM
|
INFINOX
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - LATAM
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - LATAM
|
Hantec Markets
|
Best Forex Trading Platform - LATAM
|
Skilling
|
Best Forex Trading Support - LATAM
|
4XC
|
Most Reliable Broker - LATAM
|
RoboForex
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker - LATAM
|
KEY TO MARKETS
|
Best Forex Broker - LATAM
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - MENA
|
AximTrade
|
Best Forex Trading Experience - MENA
|
Emporium Capital
|
Best Forex Trading Platform - MENA
|
FXCM
|
Best Forex Trading Support - MENA
|
GKFX Prime
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker - MENA
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker - MENA
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Broker - MENA
|
AximTrade
This year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Eightcap, Exclusive Markets, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, GKFX Prime, GO Markets, Hantec Markets, HFM, INFINOX, KEY TO MARKETS, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Skilling, Tickmill, Vantage, XM, XTrend Speed, Zenfinex.
"Well done to each and every one of this year's winners. They have proven they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
For more information on Holiston Media go to www.holiston.com
SOURCE Holiston Media Ltd
Share this article