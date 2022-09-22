Holiston Media has announced its roll call of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail

Leading Awards Reveal This Year's Top Retail Forex Companies

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries, The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

Now in their fifth year, the awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 59 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"These are some of the most comprehensive awards for this sector, that offer both a transparent and trustworthy judgement of the global forex retail industry," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The public voting process took place throughout July 2022, and as has been the trend in previous years, there were very high engagement levels. We received tens of thousands of votes from right across the global forex trading communities and each of the winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service. Winning an award is a sign of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

This year's category winners are as follows:

Award Category - Global Winners Best Affiliate Programme - Global INFINOX Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global XTrend Speed Best Forex Customer Service - Global Tickmill Best Forex EA - Global Forex Forest Best Forex ECN Broker - Global KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Educational Resources - Global Eightcap Best Educational Broker - Global HFM Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global GO Markets Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global AximTrade Best Forex Media Provider - Global Game Changers Magazine Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global Vantage Best MT4 Broker - Global ATFX Best MT5 Broker - Global RoboMarkets Best Forex Trade Execution - Global Vantage Best Forex Trading Experience - Global Tickmill Best Forex Trading Platform - Global Skilling Best Forex Trading Support - Global XM Best Partners Programme - Global RoboForex Best Overall PAMM Broker - Global Exclusive Markets Best Value Broker - Global FP Markets Most Competitive Forex Broker - Global AXIORY Most Reliable Forex Broker - Global Hantec Markets Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global FXCM Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global Exclusive Markets Global Forex Newcomer of the Year Zenfinex Global Forex Broker of the Year XM



Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa Hantec Markets Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa Hantec Markets Best Forex Broker - Africa INFINOX



Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia AximTrade Best Introducing Broker - Asia AMarkets Best Forex Partners Programme - Asia FP Markets Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia Mitrade Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Trading Support - Asia GO Markets Best Value Broker - Asia Hantec Markets Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia GKFX Prime Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia Vantage Best Forex Broker - Asia GKFX Prime



Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe FXCM Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe Skilling Best Forex Trading Support - Europe Eightcap Most Trusted Broker - Europe GO Markets Best Forex Broker - Europe FP Markets



Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - LATAM INFINOX Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - LATAM KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Trading Experience - LATAM Hantec Markets Best Forex Trading Platform - LATAM Skilling Best Forex Trading Support - LATAM 4XC Most Reliable Broker - LATAM RoboForex Most Trusted Forex Broker - LATAM KEY TO MARKETS Best Forex Broker - LATAM ATFX



Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - MENA AximTrade Best Forex Trading Experience - MENA Emporium Capital Best Forex Trading Platform - MENA FXCM Best Forex Trading Support - MENA GKFX Prime Most Transparent Forex Broker - MENA Hantec Markets Most Trusted Forex Broker - MENA ATFX Best Forex Broker - MENA AximTrade

This year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Eightcap, Exclusive Markets, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, GKFX Prime, GO Markets, Hantec Markets, HFM, INFINOX, KEY TO MARKETS, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Skilling, Tickmill, Vantage, XM, XTrend Speed, Zenfinex.

"Well done to each and every one of this year's winners. They have proven they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com

For more information on Holiston Media go to www.holiston.com

