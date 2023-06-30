Holiston Media Announces Online Money Award Winners

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in their second year, the Online Money Awards 2023 attracted more entrants and votes, proving that the private investor market is proactive and buoyant. 

The Online Money Awards, organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, champion service, product innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and comprehensive market research tools in the online money sector. 

Voted for by the UK's most influential private investors, Holiston Media can now reveal the winners of this year's awards.  

The winners across the 19 award categories are as follows: 

Best Advisory Service 

St. James's Place 

Best CFD Provider 

Capital.com 

Best Customer Service 

Spreadex Trading 

Best ETF Provider 

WisdomTree Europe 

Best Execution-Only Broker 

Halifax Share Dealing Limited 

Best Forex Provider 

Orbex 

Best Forex Trading Platform 

FxPro 

Best Fund Group 

Vanguard 

Best Investment Trust Group 

Liontrust 

Best SIPP Provider 

Hargreaves Lansdown 

Best Spread Betting Provider 

Trade Nation 

Best Stockbroker 

Barclays Smart Investor 

Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider 

Bestinvest 

Best Trading Platform 

Trade Nation 

Best Trading Tools 

IG 

Best Wealth Investment Platform 

Wealthify 

Main Market Company of the Year 

Rentokil Initial PLC 

AIM Market Company of the Year 

Aquis Exchange PLC 

Growth Business of the Year 

Ananda Developments PLC 


"With another year under its belt, these new awards are really picking up momentum and attracting high calibre nominations," explains Mike Boydell, director at Holiston Media. "Voted for by private investors, this year's awards received over 8,000 votes and once again gave businesses a chance to stand out from the crowd and boost their recognition." 

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers, each with a minimum 20-year track record in the market.

To find out more about the Online Money Awards go to https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/ 

