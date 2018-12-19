Hole in the eWallet: Mobile Payment Apps Face Significant Challenges Engaging, Retaining Users, Shows CleverTap Benchmark Report

With 77 percent average churn, immediate value and superior customer experience become critical competitive differentiators

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing engagement and analytics platform CleverTap today released its latest Industry Benchmarks for Mobile Payment Apps report . Based on the analysis of billions of data points aggregated from over 583 million unique users across 700+ million devices, the results reveal a highly-competitive landscape in which app publishers struggle to move users along the customer journey starting from user onboarding.

Comparing these results to previous entries in the company's most recent reports for over-the-top (OTT) media & entertainment apps and travel apps provides a clear demonstration of the greater challenges facing mobile payment app providers today. Key findings include:

The average retention rate for mobile payment app users is only 8% after 4 weeks (compared to OTT: 20% , Travel: 48.3 %)

, Travel: %) The average registration time for mobile payment apps is 1 full hour (compared to OTT: 8 minutes, Travel: 18 minutes)

On average, 35% of new users engage with mobile payment apps within the first month, on an average taking 12 days to engage (compared to OTT: 26% within 72 hours, Travel: 80% within 44 minutes)

In addition to insights into user behavior throughout the app's lifecycle, including transitions from one stage to the next, the report also offers guidance on which metrics best indicate the health of the user experience at each stage of the lifecycle.

"As the market for global payment apps continues to grow, app publishers face incredible challenges when trying to capture - and keep - their share," said Almitra Karnik, Global Head of Marketing at CleverTap. "We continue to remain focused on helping our customers understand the essential metrics that will enable them to optimize their app's performance and create a seamless user experience across all touchpoints. Our Benchmark Report for Mobile Payment Apps provides data-backed 'CleverTips,' which are specific guidelines to help engage customers at each stage to grow app engagement, retention and revenue."

The Industry Benchmarks for Mobile Payment Apps can be accessed here .

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus, trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page .

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter .

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.clevertap.com



SOURCE CleverTap