Holborn Assets Turns to AI to Enhance Onboarding

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Assets, a leading global financial services company, has announced the integration of a suite of AI technology from a trusted leader in digital identity verification.

Holborn now uses Onfido's cutting-edge identity verification alongside Entrust's proven certificate infrastructure. The move will streamline and enhance the onboarding process for Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) regulated products.

This new partnership marks a significant step in Holborn's ongoing commitment to delivering a more secure and streamlined service experience for both new and existing clients.

Holborn Assets Chief Operating Officer Simon Parker said: "Holborn has a long history of investing in the latest technology to raise the bar when it comes to client services.

"(By integrating these new AI tools) we are reducing friction in the onboarding process while protecting our client's data with world-class security."

Data shows that digital document forgeries increased by 244%* between 2023 and 2024. As fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, advanced tools are necessary to combat the growing threat and protect client data.

AI powers the cloud-based solution used by Holborn, delivering fast and secure identity verification. Tools such as face ID and document authentication offer enhanced fraud prevention and reduce the risk of identity theft.

Holborn Assets Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker said: "Our new identity verification tools allow us to accelerate the onboarding process without compromising on trust or compliance.

"Our new and existing clients can rest assured that their sensitive personal and financial data is protected to the highest standards."

The AI integration is the latest step in Holborn's digital transformation journey, following the release of its dedicated, feature-rich app earlier this year.

The Holborn App will soon feature the same powerful AI technology, further optimising the user experience.

Contact: Holborn Assets headquarters - +97144573800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606836/5406850/Holborn_Assets_Logo.jpg