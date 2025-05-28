Holborn Africa Sets Out Ambitious Plans for 2025

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holborn Assets South Africa announced significant milestones in client growth and digital transformation and is poised to further solidify its position in the African market in 2025.

The African arm of the company achieved impressive growth and year-over-year performance in 2024.

Holborn South Africa

The financial service provider saw assets under management (AUM) increase by 32%. Several key hires took the headcount to nearly 100 specialists across all regional offices to support a growing client base.

With the launch of the new website and app, the company hopes to capitalise on its success and grow its presence in the region.

Lourens Reichert, Managing Partner of Holborn Africa, said: "The launch of our new website and app reflects our commitment to providing innovative and accessible global financial services.

"Our expansion plans and focus on emerging trends will enable us to further differentiate Holborn from our competitors.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company and our clients."

Holborn's targets for 2025 for the region include boosting AUM by 40% and increasing recruitment efforts.

This year, the company is placing a heavy emphasis on technology-driven solutions and data analytics to improve client services further.

Mark McAllister, Senior Partner for Holborn Cape Town, said: "2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year.

"The outstanding feedback we've received underscores the strength of our relationships and our commitment to exceptional service."

"As we move forward, we remain committed to providing exceptional service and maintaining the high standards our clients deserve and expect."

The launch of the new South Africa website is the latest digital offering from the company this year. It follows the release of the Holborn App, an all-in-one wealth management platform for iOS and Android.

The recent digital push has helped position the company as a forward-thinking player in the market.

Simon Parker, Holborn Assets Chief Operating Officer, said: "South Africa is a crucial region for the group and one where we see tremendous growth potential.

"Holborn will continue to invest in what is one of our core regions and support our teams on the ground.

"Our plans for 2025 and beyond will see us further expanding our footprint in Africa to better serve our growing client base across the continent."

To learn more about Holborn Assets Africa and its services in South Africa and beyond, please visit www.holbornassets.co.za.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689808/HolbornSA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606836/5324037/Holborn_Assets_Logo.jpg