Holborn adds DIFC Licence to its collection

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Assets, the multi award winning financial services group adds the DIFC licence to its extensive license roster, complementing its existing IA license in the UAE. The Dubai headquarted firm will look to utilise the DIFC license to expand its HNW offering in the market place, and build stronger ties with firms operating under the DIFC license.

Robert Parker CEO notes, the acquisition of a DIFC license will allow Holborn to offer a broader and improved range of services to our HNW clients, including structured finance solutions, premium asset and investment managers, and opens the door to a suite of Investment Banks and HNW insurers.

Following a reorganisation of the regulatory bodies in the UAE in 2020 the DIFC is becoming the license of choice for most Independent Financial Advisers and Wealth managers.

Simon Parker comments. We have grown exponentially over the last five years opening 22 offices in 17 countries, but the obtaining of the DIFC license was a priority of the board and will serve as the platform for our next phase of growth.

Amongst others, Holborn hold licenses in the UK, US, South Africa, HK and Europe and is looking to expand its headcount by 20% in 2023.

About Holborn Assets

Established in 1999, Holborn is a multi-award-winning, international financial services group, specialising in independent financial advice to the expatriate market. A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 550 employees, including 250 financial advisers, and 23 offices around the world.

Holborn Assets' experienced team of professional fully qualified advisers specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial advice and services. Core areas of operation include: Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investments, Mortgages, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers.

