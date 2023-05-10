HLA Typing Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the HLA typing industry is poised for significant advancements and growth. HLA typing plays a crucial role in various areas, such as organ transplantation, disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine. With advancements in genomic technologies and bioinformatics, the process of HLA typing is expected to become more efficient, accurate, and accessible. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, coupled with advanced data analysis algorithms, will enable high-throughput and cost-effective HLA typing, allowing for the identification of HLA alleles with higher resolution. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will further enhance the accuracy and efficiency of HLA typing, enabling more precise matching for transplantation and improved disease diagnosis. Furthermore, the emergence of point-of-care testing devices and portable sequencing platforms will bring HLA typing capabilities closer to the patients, facilitating rapid and decentralized testing. These advancements in the HLA typing industry hold great potential for improving patient outcomes, advancing transplantation medicine, and supporting personalized treatment approaches in the field of immunogenetics.

HLA Typing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The neurovascular devices market is mainly driven by rising incidence of neurovascular diseases, availability of medical reimbursements for neurovascular procedures, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, increased focus of players on boosting the research in novel neurovascular devices, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

HLA Typing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product & Service, Application, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing procedures Key Market Drivers Rising technological advancements in HLA typing

The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of 86.5% in 2022, by technology segment.

Based on technology, the HLA typing market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The large share of the segment is attributed to the benefits of molecular assay technologies over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.

Molecular assay techniques are used in HLA typing for applications such as donor-recipient cross-matching, cancer and autoimmune disease diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, and transfusion.

This market is segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. The growing demand for molecular assays is mainly attributed to their technological benefits over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis. Other factors supporting market growth include growing applications in patient profiling, rising public-private investments for product development, and increasing evidence for the clinical efficacy of molecular assay techniques, coupled with rising technological advancements in molecular diagnostics (such as PCR and NGS).

The diagnostic applications segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnostic applications market is segmented into Donor Recipient Cross Match, Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention, Infectious & Non-infectious disease testing, Transfusion Therapy and Others. The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The diagnostic applications segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising technological advancements in molecular assay techniques; increasing adoption of molecular assays for pathogen testing in infectious and non-infectious disease testing; and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

North America to dominate the global HLA Typing Market

Based on the region, the HLA Typing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of neurovascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of HLA typing devices in the region, the strong presence of companies operating in the market, and the availability of significant R&D investments for product development.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target patient population, rising awareness on the advantages HLA typing, geographical expansion of players in region, and government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

HLA Typing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising number of organ transplantation procedures Rising technological advancements in HLA typing Increasing funding investments for research activities Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

Restraints:

High cost of HLA typing products Limited reimbursements for target procedures

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing procedures Growing awareness of organ donations

Challenges:

Limited number of organ donations and long waiting lists for transplantations Shortage of skilled professionals

Key Market Players:

Major players in neurovascular devices market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and bioMérieux S.A. (France). Other players in the market are Immucor, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK), among others.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , BioRad received The company received AOAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits, which are used with the CFX Opus Deepwell Real-time PCR System

, BioRad received The company received AOAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits, which are used with the CFX Opus Deepwell Real-time PCR System In August 2022 Roche developed a new digital Light cycler system that helps determine a patient's cancer.

Roche developed a new digital Light cycler system that helps determine a patient's cancer. In May 2022 , CareDx received CE marking for its AlloSeq HCT chimerism testing kit and AlloSeq HCT software. These AlloSeq are used in patients who have received Hematopoietic cell transplantation.

HLA Typing Market Advantages:

Improved Organ Transplantation Success: Accurate HLA typing plays a critical role in organ transplantation. Matching the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) profile between the donor and recipient increases the chances of transplant success and reduces the risk of rejection. HLA typing enables precise matching, resulting in improved patient outcomes and increased transplant success rates.

Enhanced Disease Diagnosis and Treatment: HLA typing is utilized in the diagnosis and treatment of various immune-related disorders, including autoimmune diseases, allergies, and certain cancers. By identifying specific HLA alleles associated with these conditions, healthcare professionals can tailor treatment plans and therapies to individual patients, resulting in more effective and personalized care.

Advancement of Precision Medicine: The field of precision medicine aims to deliver targeted treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup. HLA typing provides valuable information about an individual's immune system and genetic variability, allowing for personalized treatment selection and dosing optimization. This approach reduces the likelihood of adverse reactions, improves treatment efficacy, and enhances overall patient care.

Expansion of Transfusion Medicine: HLA typing is crucial in blood transfusion compatibility testing. Matching the HLA antigens between the donor and recipient minimizes the risk of transfusion reactions, ensuring safe and compatible blood transfusions. This advancement has improved the overall safety and success of transfusion medicine.

Research and Scientific Advancements: HLA typing serves as a fundamental tool in immunological research, facilitating studies on disease associations, population genetics, and immune response variability. By analyzing HLA data, researchers can gain insights into disease mechanisms, population diversity, and immunogenetics, leading to a deeper understanding of human health and the development of new therapies.

Rapid Technological Advancements: The HLA typing market benefits from ongoing technological advancements, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), high-resolution molecular techniques, and advanced data analysis algorithms. These advancements enable faster, more accurate, and cost-effective HLA typing, making it accessible to a larger population and facilitating widespread adoption in clinical practice.

Overall, the HLA typing market offers significant advantages, including improved organ transplantation outcomes, personalized medicine approaches, enhanced disease diagnosis and treatment, advancements in transfusion medicine, scientific research opportunities, and rapid technological progress. These advantages contribute to the growing importance and widespread utilization of HLA typing in the field of healthcare.

