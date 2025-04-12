Hithium Shines at ESIE 2025, Ushering in a New Era of High-capacity Energy Storage

BEIJING, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 10 to 12, the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE 2025) took place in Beijing. Hithium presented its full-spectrum innovation in energy storage, presenting a customized product matrix covering diverse scenarios—from long-duration energy storage to extreme environments, and from commercial and industrial (C&I) to residential applications.

Hithium Shines at ESIE 2025

At this year's ESIE, Hithium presented its full-scenario customized product matrix, featuring the ∞Cell 587Ah energy storage battery, the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h BESS, the ∞Pack+ high-capacity platform, and the ∞Cell N162Ah sodium-ion battery. Also on display were the 50Ah cylindrical cell, the 314Ah and ∞Cell 1175Ah high-capacity battery cells, and the ∞Block 261kWh all-in-one C&I cabinet—collectively showcasing Hithium's strong innovation capabilities and scenario-driven deployment strategy across the energy storage landscape.

Co-defining 587Ah Format: ∞Cell 587Ah Format Gains Industry Recognition

At the exhibition, Hithium's newly launched ∞Cell 587Ah energy storage battery—measuring 73.5×286×216mm (W×L×H)—became a centerpiece of attention, with five leading companies across the supply chain showcasing the battery at this year's ESIE. This marked the first time the 587Ah format has been co-defined by multiple key players, signaling that Hithium's proprietary standard may soon evolve into a widely adopted industry benchmark.

The ∞Cell 587Ah energy storage battery is the result of precise engineering and system-level optimization. Hithium identified 6.25MWh as the optimal energy capacity for today's large-scale systems, 587Ah as the ideal battery capacity for balancing system efficiency and cost, and 73.5×286×216mm (W×L×H) as the optimal physical size for a 587Ah battery cell.

Equipped with the ∞Cell 587Ah energy storage battery, Hithium's ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h energy storage system offers five key advantages: standardization, easy maintenance, superior safety, efficient layout, and high compatibility. These strengths help reduce R&D investment for system integrators while delivering competitive benefits in the form of ultra-high capacity, ultra-high safety, and ultra-low cost.

Proactively Shaping Industry Standards, as Long-duration Energy Storage Becomes the Prevailing Trend

Hithium technical experts Yuxuan Liu and Wei Zhu also delivered keynote presentations titled "Unlocking the Optimal Format of 587Ah Energy Storage Battery: Advancing Toward 6.25MWh Energy Freedom" and "Product Validation of kAh-class Batteries and Long-duration Storage Systems." The keynotes offered in-depth insights into Hithium's technological strengths and application solutions in the fields of large-capacity battery cells and long-duration energy storage.

By introducing new technologies, new solutions and new standards to energy storage sector, Hithium has further contributed to fostering the market and cultivating new drivers of productivity—accelerating technological advancement and industry upgrades, and paving the way for high-quality development across the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663263/Hithium_Shines_ESIE_2025.jpg