Hithium Launches AI Data Center Energy Storage Solution at RE+ 2025, Supporting Green Transition with Long-Duration Energy Storage

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium, a leading global provider of integrated energy storage products and solutions, today unveiled its AI data center ESS solution at RE+ 2025. The portfolio includes the ∞Power 6.25MWh 8h long-duration BESS, the ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h BESS, and a dedicated lifespan assessment model for AIDC ESS. The solution addresses both the real-time and reliability requirements of data centers while helping while help boost renewable energy utilization. This marks a breakthrough in applying long-duration storage to the data center industry.

AIDC's Urgent Need for Long-Duration Energy Storage

In the AI era, data centers need to balance green transition while maintaining efficient operations. Increasing the share of renewable energy is essential for data centers to cut costs and emissions. However, the intermittency of renewable energy and millisecond-level load fluctuations challenge power stability and computing performance, making 8-hour long-duration storage an essential solution.

Most existing energy storage solutions rely on a single product and generalized models, which are not optimized for the specific needs of AI data centers. To address these challenges, Hithium has developed a tailored AIDC energy storage solution that delivers scenario-specific performance and reliability.

Balancing Demands: Lithium for Stability, Sodium for Power Surges

The solution combines the ∞Power 6.25MWh 8h BESS, designed as the backbone for long-duration storage, and the ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h BESS, a sodium-ion solution purpose-built to handle sudden power surges. Together, these complementary technologies enable data center operators to meet both base load and peak demands efficiently, without sacrificing reliability. The dedicated lifetime assessment model for AIDC ESS further ensures precise degradation insights, longer and more reliable project lifespan guaranteed under highly dynamic workloads.

Notably, Hithium's AIDC ESS solution can effectively enhance renewable energy utilization, significantly reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and thereby improve the efficiency and quality of AI power supply.

"At Hithium, we designed our AI data center energy storage portfolio with customer operations in mind. The ∞Power 6.25MWh 8h BESS reduces auxiliary consumption and maximizes long-duration efficiency, while the ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h BESS built on the ∞Cell N162Ah, delivers 20,000 cycles and stable performance even under millisecond-level load fluctuations. These capabilities ensure operators can achieve reliability and cost efficiency as AI data centers push the boundaries of energy demand," said Kush Sutaria, Hithium Senior Manager of Application Engineering.

Empowering AI Data Centers with Local Networks and Vertical Integration

Beyond product innovation, Hithium empowers AI data center with integrated manufacturing and localized service. Its fully operational 10GWh Texas factory, together with a U.S. network of 100+ engineers, regional warehouses, and a 72-hour on-site response, enables fast, reliable, and scalable deployment. Leveraging its "Local for Local" strategy and vertical integration capability, Hithium ensures both rapid deployment and long-term reliability for AI data centers in North America and globally.

With its leading customization capabilities and efficient global delivery, Hithium has secured TOP 2 in global energy storage battery shipments and utility-scale shipments in the first half of 2025. The launch of AIDC ESS solutions marks a new milestone for Hithium in its full-scenario customization capability. By breaking through the limits of time and space, Hithium is extending energy storage applications into diverse industries and pioneering new pathways for emerging fields—driving the shift to clean energy and sustainability.

