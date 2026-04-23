Historic Artworks Receive Funding through BofA's Art Conservation Project™

Spanning 10 countries, the 2026 selections highlight the program's global commitment to art conservation

Key Points

Bank of America is awarding 18 Art Conservation Project™ grants to preserve significant artworks in 2026.

This year's projects include the conservation of internationally renowned masterpieces, such as Rembrandt's The Night Watch, Picasso's The Old Guitarist, Matisse's La Négresse, and Titian's Bacchus and Ariadne.

Previous projects include two copies of Magna Carta at the Society of Antiquaries of London, Claude Monet's Water Lilies at the Portland Art Museum and Chen Wen Hsi' Gibbons at the National Gallery Singapore.

at the Portland Art Museum and Chen Wen Hsi' at the National Gallery Singapore. All conserved artworks will return to public display, reinforcing Bank of America's commitment to public access. Over 15,000 objects in 40 countries have been conserved through the Bank of America Art Conservation Project™ since 2010.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today that 18 nonprofit cultural institutions across 10 countries will receive grants this year through the Bank of America Art Conservation Project™. The selected projects represent a wide range of artistic traditions and conservation needs, from fragile works on paper to paintings and objects requiring advanced preservation techniques.

The Old Guitarist, by Pablo Picasso;© 2026 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / Photo: © The Art Institute of Chicago

This year's selections were unveiled at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, which received an Art Conservation Project™ grant in 2019 for the conservation of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night. MoMA is currently hosting a Marcel Duchamp exhibition sponsored by BofA.

"Every artwork has its own story - which is sometimes hidden beneath varnish, cracked pigment or centuries of decay," said Brian Siegel, Global Arts, Culture & Heritage Executive at Bank of America. "Conservation is the quiet work that brings those stories forward today and for future generations. What stands out about this year's projects is the variety of techniques involved. Some require meticulous surface cleaning, and in others, conservators will use imaging tools that didn't exist even a decade ago. Regardless of the method, the goal is simple: to ensure these works remain visible, accessible and enjoyed by visitors for years to come."

All conserved works will return to public display, reinforcing BofA's commitment to public access. Since 2010, the Bank of America Art Conservation Project™ has supported over 15,000 conservation projects in 40 countries, helping safeguard historically and culturally significant works that are vulnerable to time and environmental stress.

This year's projects include:

13 lobby murals at the Apollo Theater in New York

at the Apollo Theater in New York The Palms of the Arc de Triomphe at the Centre des Monuments Nationaux in Paris

at the Centre des Monuments Nationaux in Paris The Judgement of Paris by Jacob de Backer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai

by Jacob de Backer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai Transfiguration by Camillo Procaccini at Duomo di Milano in Milan

by Camillo Procaccini at Duomo di Milano in Milan Four seventeenth-century tapestries by Raphael de la Planche at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston

by Raphael de la Planche at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston More than 3,100 artworks at La Casa del Libro Museum in San Juan

at La Casa del Libro Museum in San Juan The Meeting of Dante and Virgil by Francesco Salviati, under the direction of Jan Rost, at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

by Francesco Salviati, under the direction of Jan Rost, at the Minneapolis Institute of Art Juggler by Alice Rahon at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

by Alice Rahon at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts 52 paintings by Francisco Laso de los Ríos at Museo de Arte de Lima

by Francisco Laso de los Ríos at Museo de Arte de Lima Baltazar de Borba Gato delivering the first shipment of gold from Brazil to the King of Portugal and José Bonifácio by Aldo Locatelli at Museu Paulista da Universidade de Sao Paulo

and by Aldo Locatelli at Museu Paulista da Universidade de Sao Paulo La Négresse by Henri Matisse at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

by Henri Matisse at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The Night Watch by Rembrandt van Rijn at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

by Rembrandt van Rijn at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam Shadow Over the Land by Benny Andrews at the San José Museum of Art

by Benny Andrews at the San José Museum of Art The Four Accomplishments and Immortal by Kano Sōgen Shigenobu at the Seattle Art Museum

by Kano Sōgen Shigenobu at the Seattle Art Museum The Old Guitarist by Pablo Picasso at the Art Institute of Chicago

by Pablo Picasso at the Art Institute of Chicago With Liberty and Justice for All (A Work in Progress) by Jim Hodges at The Contemporary Austin

by Jim Hodges at The Contemporary Austin Bacchus and Ariadne by Titian at the National Gallery in London

by Titian at the National Gallery in London Gaki Zōshi (Scroll of Hungry Ghosts) at the Tokyo National Museum

A brochure with additional information about selected projects is available here.

Bank of America

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At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a positive impact on our lives. We support a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible to communities around the world and to preserve works of art and heritage sites for generations to come. For more information about how we support the arts, please visit our Bank of America arts website.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

AnnMarie McDonald, Bank of America

Phone: 1.332.234.8635

annmarie.mcdonald@bofa.com

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