Hisense Tops Global Rankings in Q1 2025 for MiniLED, 100-inch and over, and Laser TVs

QINGDAO, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to reinforce its leadership in premium display technology. According to Omdia's Q1 2025 data, Hisense ranked No.1 worldwide by volume share in 100-inch and over TVs, MiniLED TVs, and Laser TVs.

Hisense led the 100-inch and over TV market with a 56.7% global volume share, ranking No. 1 in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025. In MiniLED TVs, Hisense rose to the top with a 29.3% global volume share, reflecting rapid growth and consumer trust in its backlight innovations. Hisense also retained its lead in the Laser TV market, with a commanding 69.6% global volume share, continuing its global dominance after ranking No.1 for consecutive six years, based on Omdia data.

This strong performance reflects Hisense's long-term commitment to large-screen innovation, AI-powered imaging, and immersive audio-visual experiences.

Hisense was the first brand globally announced as an official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, demonstrating its forward-looking strategy and growing international influence. Building on this milestone, Hisense launched its global campaign "Own the Moment", cementing its global leadership and connecting cutting-edge technology with the passion of sports fans worldwide. The campaign reflects Hisense's commitment to empowering unforgettable sports moments with premium technology — allowing fans to see, feel, and own the excitement like never before.

Hisense has also partnered with French audio expert Devialet to enhance sound performance across its latest products, delivering a richer and more immersive home entertainment experience. These audio enhancements will be available via software update, with availability depending on specific models and regions.

With a commitment to technological excellence and user value, Hisense is well-positioned to maintain its momentum in 2025 and beyond.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025Q1). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704065/1.jpg