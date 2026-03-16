Gorenje Elevates Middle Eastern Homes with Premium European Appliance Experience

Highlighting European design heritage, built-in solutions for modern homes, and curated Ramadan offerings for elevated everyday living

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, one of Europe's leading home appliance brands operating under Hisense Group, continues to strengthen its long-standing commitment to the Middle East by bringing its premium European appliance experience closer to modern households across the region. As families prepare for Ramadan, a time centered around togetherness, hospitality, and shared moments at home, Gorenje highlights a curated selection of appliances designed to simplify daily routines while enhancing comfort, efficiency, and contemporary living.

Gorenje-Ramadan 2026 Product

With more than seven decades of heritage rooted in European craftsmanship and innovation, Gorenje has built a reputation for combining advanced technology with refined aesthetics. The brand's philosophy focuses on creating appliances that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering intuitive functionality while elevating the overall home experience.

Responding to the growing demand for modern, design-led living spaces across the Middle East, Gorenje continues to emphasize its built-in appliance solutions, developed to complement contemporary architecture and open-plan homes. Designed around the concept of 'Life Simplified,' Gorenje's built-in range blends minimalist European design with intelligent functionality, allowing appliances to integrate naturally into kitchen environments while maintaining clean lines and visual harmony.

During the Ramadan period, Gorenje is spotlighting selected appliances across its key categories, offering consumers an opportunity to upgrade their homes with thoughtfully designed European solutions that combine performance, energy efficiency, and timeless aesthetics. The seasonal selection reflects the brand's commitment to supporting families as homes become central spaces for connection, cooking, and shared experiences throughout the holy month.

"Gorenje has a strong and established presence in the Middle East, and we continue to see growing demand for appliances that combine design, innovation, and everyday practicality," said Ismail Al Horani, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Hisense. "Ramadan represents a meaningful time when homes bring people together, and our goal is to provide solutions that simplify daily living while enhancing the overall home experience through European design and innovation."

Gorenje's comprehensive portfolio spans cooking solutions, refrigeration, dishwashing, and laundry appliances, supporting every stage of home living. From advanced ovens designed to simplify meal preparation during busy Ramadan gatherings to refrigeration solutions that preserve freshness and optimize food storage, the brand delivers practical innovations tailored to modern lifestyles.

As lifestyles evolve and modern homes increasingly prioritize both functionality and aesthetics, Gorenje remains focused on delivering appliances that balance technology, design excellence, and user simplicity. By combining European heritage with innovation-driven development, the brand continues to support households across the region with solutions designed for contemporary living.

Gorenje appliances are available across leading retailers and project partners throughout the Middle East.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

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