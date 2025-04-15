Hisense Showcases AI-Powered Smart Home Solutions at the 137th Canton Fair

Hisense's 116UX TV series features a TriChroma MiniLED X backlight that achieves peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and covers 97% of the BT.2020 color gamut. As the No. 1 maker of 100-inch+ TVs globally, Hisense equips the 116UX with the Hi-View AI Engine X, delivering advanced picture enhancements such as AI Color Local Dimming and AI 4K Upscaling for an immersive viewing experience.

The 100-inch U7 PRO and U8 series TVs are also on display. The U7 PRO, tuned by Devialet, delivers exceptional picture quality with AI Clear Voice enhancing commentary and dialogue in noisy environments, perfect for sports fans and movie lovers. The U8 features 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, designed for gamers, offering smoother gameplay with a high refresh rate, low latency, and dynamic sync for an immersive, lag-free experience.

Hisense also presents the Laser TV L9Q, an ultimate deluxe home cinema solution, and the Laser Cinema PX3-PRO, the world's first Designed for Xbox UST projector. The Laser TV L9Q boasts an AI-powered 4K Upscaler, AI HDR Upscaler, and AI Noise Reduction, as well as AI Color Optimization and AI Natural Face for rich, lifelike colors with incredible precision.

The HT SATURN sound system leverages AI technology to optimize audio performance by calibrating sound output based on acoustic environment of the room, ensuring an exceptional listening experience in any environment.

The Laser TV L9Q, HT SATURN sound system, 65U7Q PRO, and 65U8Q TVs are all certified by Devialet, guaranteeing exceptional sound quality and a premium audio experience.

Smarter Home Living with AI-Connected Solutions

With Hisense's ConnectLife platform, managing a smart home is effortless. The ConnectLife Hub refrigerator integrates with other smart devices, adding missing ingredients to the shopping list. The AI-powered Dish Designer customizes dinner and sends it to the oven with a single click, while the dishwasher automatically selects the appropriate washing cycle.

In the living room, the smart TV serves as a control hub for managing devices. Through ConnectLife, users can visualize their home in 3D, manage room temperature and humidity, and adjust the AI air conditioner's airflow based on position. The 7-series AI laundry system simplifies washing and drying, optimizing settings and promoting energy-saving habits.

Hisense elevates the smart home ecosystem by equipping large-screen refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers with TFT displays, with TFT ovens launching soon. These screen-equipped devices drive seamless integration and offer an intuitive, interactive user experience across connected products.

Explore the Future of Smart Homes with Hisense

Hisense's exhibit at the Canton Fair underscores its commitment to creating intelligent, AI-driven home appliances that redefine modern living. Visitors can experience these groundbreaking innovations firsthand, witnessing how Hisense integrates advanced technology to make homes smarter, more efficient, and more enjoyable.

Visit Hisense at Hall 3.2 C19-59, Zone A, from April 15 to April 19 to explore these innovations in person.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100''+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665030/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665031/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665032/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665033/4.jpg