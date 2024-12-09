Hisense Secures Top Spot in 100-inch TV Global Shipments

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has solidified its position as the top player in the global premium TV market with its 100-inch TV in Q3 2024, according to leading international market research institute Omdia. This achievement marks Hisense's fourth consecutive quarter at the forefront of the market.

In Q3 2024, Hisense's 100-inch TVs captured a remarkable 63.4% share of the global shipment volume. This outstanding performance has propelled Hisense to the top spot in TV shipments for four consecutive quarters, reinforcing its market leadership in the premium TV segment.

Hisense is revolutionizing the premium TV market with its cutting-edge ULED MiniLED 100-inch TV lineup, powered by advanced AI technology that enhances everyday life and embraces the future of television. By leveraging its Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense redefines image realism, ensuring every scene accurately reflects the creator's intent, delivering a more authentic, detailed, and vibrant viewing experience. Picture quality is further elevated by dynamically adjusting clarity, contrast, color, and smoothness based on user scenarios, fine-tuning every element for optimal viewing in real-time.

For game-watching experiences, as the Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs take entertainment to new heights. Equipped with AI Sports Mode, AI Smooth Motion, and 3D Sound Upscaler, Hisense's AI TVs offer clear match details, smooth ball motion, and crisp sound, immersing you in the action as if you were in the stadium cheering on your favorite team from the comfort of your home.

Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs have received widespread acclaim from leading media, highlighting Hisense's excellence in TV technology. The ULED X model has been honored as a "Top Pick" for "setting new performance benchmarks for picture size and quality" by Sound & Vision, while the U9N has been shortlisted for the Innovation Awards by Future. Additionally, the U8N has received the "Editors' Choice" top spot from Tom's Guide, and has been recognized as a "Recommended Product" by Digital Trends, while also being endorsed by Wired.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 1 globally in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 to Q3 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

