Hisense Leads Global TV Shipments in 2025 Across 100-Inch+ and Laser TVs

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has reaffirmed its leadership in the global large-screen TV market. According to Omdia's full-year 2025 global shipment data, Hisense ranked No. 1 worldwide in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment for three consecutive years (2023–2025) and maintained its No. 1 position in the global Laser TV category in 2025, marking seven consecutive years of worldwide leadership.

For 100-inch-and-above TVs, Hisense held a 57.5% shipment share in Q1–Q3 2025 and 57.1% for full-year 2025, ranking #1 in both Q3 and 2025 overall. In the Laser TV segment, Hisense had a 69.7% share in Q1–Q3 2025 and 70.3% for 2025, maintaining the #1 global position in both Q3 and full-year 2025. These results confirm Hisense's dominance across the most strategically important large-screen categories, where both scale and technological capability matter.

This sustained leadership is driven by Hisense's long-term commitment to advanced display technologies, most notably RGB MiniLED. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense has led the technology's evolution from early research to large-scale commercialization, establishing clear advantages in color accuracy, brightness control, and viewing comfort on ultra-large screens.

Omdia's CES 2026 recap further supports this trajectory, identifying RGB MiniLED TVs as a key driver of the industry's next growth phase, with rapid expansion expected from 2026—reflecting a broader shift toward technologies where Hisense has long held leadership.

Looking ahead, Hisense is uniquely positioned to extend this advantage. It is the only brand with a complete display technology ecosystem spanning RGB MiniLED, TriChroma Laser, and MicroLED, enabling a comprehensive approach to next-generation visual innovation. At CES 2026, Hisense showcased the 116UXS, the first TV powered by RGB MiniLED evo, alongside the UR8 and UR9 RGB MiniLED lineups and the Laser Projector XR10, all recognized with multiple CES awards.

By leading critical technology transitions in large-screen displays and transforming them into premium viewing experiences, Hisense is setting the visual benchmarks for the next generation of high-end screens worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch-and-over TV segment (2023–Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925799/Hisense_Shipment_2025_Omdia.jpg