Hisense and FIFA Launch Environmental Programme for South African Children

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense has joined forces with FIFA, through its Football for Schools programme, to help increase environmental awareness among children in South Africa.

Football for Schools, a global programme to make football more accessible and fun to children by incorporating football into education, was launched in South Africa on 24 August at an event in Johannesburg.

In recent years, climate change has affected South Africa, which has affected people's lives, and caused the loss of many green football pitches. In response, FIFA has collaborated with Hisense around the South Africa launch, hoping to bring the joy of football to children while helping build a greener and environmentally friendly future for the next generation.

Hisense organized an educational workshop that included an interactive session with children, coaches, and FIFA ambassadors. The customized session provided children with more practical eco-friendly knowledge and tips through engaging games. In a fun question and answer session, Hisense shared tips on saving the disappearing pitches to raise children's environmental protection awareness and inspire them to save more green pitches. The event ended with participants, including children and FIFA Legend Yaya Touré, creating the environmental painting "My Dream Pitch".

Hisense also donated high-tech devices to provide a more enjoyable educational experience, such as Hisense's eye-friendly tablet, a Hisense 100-inch Laser TV, and Interactive Digital Boards.

FIFA legend Portia Modise was present to support the Football for Schools project.

"Raising awareness, particularly among children, is a key to tackling climate change and environmental issues in the future," said Fatimata Sidibe, Director of Football for Schools. "Football is an ideal way to do this, and this initiative in South Africa, which combines enjoyment with education, is a clear example of how football can play a role in improving society and empowering children."

"At Hisense, we are committed to the concept of establishing a more sustainable and better living environment for all through our initiatives and technology," said Wei Liu, General Manager of Hisense South Africa & Vice President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "Through this collaboration with FIFA and Hisense, we successfully raised global environmental awareness and underlined the impact of climate change on everyday life through fun activities that engage kids together and create a greener future."

Over the years, Hisense has extensively focused on ESG sustainable development concepts to build a better world. Through this cooperation with FIFA, Hisense further enhanced children's well-being and society´s sustainable development.

Football for Schools (F4S), launched in 2019, is an ambitious programme that aims to contribute to children's education, development, and empowerment worldwide. It seeks to make football more accessible to boys and girls worldwide by incorporating football activities into the education system in partnership with relevant authorities.

