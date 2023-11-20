Hironori Kamezawa joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointment of Hironori Kamezawa, president and group CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to its international advisory board.

Hironori Kamezawa has over 35 years of experience in finance, and has established an outstanding reputation as a pioneer in financial services and a leader in crisis management. He has served as MUFG's president and group CEO since 2020.

Hironori Kamezawa

Chaired by Niall FitzGerald KBE, Hakluyt's international advisory board provides the firm with advice and contributes to its global connectivity, with members drawn from diverse backgrounds including business, government and academia.

Niall FitzGerald KBE said: "It's a privilege to welcome Hiro to Hakluyt's international advisory board, and I am very much looking forward to working with him. His experience of leading one of the world's largest banks, along with his exceptional connectivity in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, will be invaluable as we advise the firm on how it can best support its clients."

Hironori Kamezawa commented: "Hakluyt does fascinating work for its clients on their most critical opportunities and challenges. I am greatly looking forward to working with the team, particularly in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "I am delighted to welcome Kamezawa-san to our international advisory board. His deep knowledge of global finance trends and profound understanding of Japan as a market will be crucial as Hakluyt continues to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. We are all very excited to be able to draw on his expertise, advice and judgement."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277783/Hiro_Headshot.jpg