Hinen Launches A Series Home Energy Storage System Globally

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global warming and the energy crisis become increasingly severe, sustainable lifestyles have become a global consensus. Hinen aligns with this trend and proudly presents the revolutionary Hinen A Series home energy storage system, heralding a new era by seamlessly integrating technology and daily life. Hinen A Series combines a solar inverter, battery inverter, energy storage battery, on/off-grid automatic switching unit, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and an advanced management system, offering users a safe and worry-free energy solution.

Hinen A Series Proactive Safety Hinen All-in-one power solution Hinen Smart management APP

9S Theory Leading the Future

The A Series system adheres to the 9S theory—Safe, Simple, Saving, Smart, Sophisticated, Stable, Scalable, Swift, and Sustainable—achieving cross-generational leadership and setting new industry benchmarks for home energy systems.

Proactive Safety, Guarding Every Moment

Safety is Hinen's unwavering commitment. Hinen A Series integrates multiple safety protections, including overcharge, over-discharge, and short-circuit protection, with an IP65 rated dust and waterproof design to withstand extreme temperatures (-20℃ to +60℃) and weather conditions like floods, snow, and extreme heat. Hinen A Series has received international certifications such as CB, CE, UKCA, SONCAR, RCM, and ROHS, and offers a 10-year warranty for worry-free usage. With a unique five-layer inverter protection, top-tier LFP battery, built-in fire suppression and pressure relief device, temperature sensor, automotive grade AFE chip, triple circuit safety loop BMS system, and EPO emergency power off function, it constructs an indestructible safety barrier, safeguarding every family's safety and peace of mind.

Energy Efficiency and Intelligent Power Usage

Hinen A Series intelligently identifies user electricity consumption patterns, supporting various modes such as load priority, battery priority, and grid priority. Through the intelligent energy management system, it automatically charges during low electricity price periods and prioritizes stored energy during peak times, maximizing energy utilization and economic efficiency. With an inverter conversion efficiency of up to 98%, minimal energy is lost during conversion. The battery's cycle life exceeds 8000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge, ensuring long-term stable power supply and significantly reducing energy loss over prolonged use. In emergencies like power outages, Hinen A Series' emergency power function responds quickly to ensure continuous power supply for residential or commercial spaces, meeting the uninterrupted power needs of high-end residences like villas.

Smart Management, Convenient Living

The Hinen A Series, equipped with an intelligent power management system, allows users to remotely monitor and manage via a mobile app, with key data refreshed every 10 seconds to provide real-time energy usage insights. Multi-data center deployment ensures data security and privacy, which is Hinen's primary commitment. The high-precision battery management system keeps the battery cell states in check, and the generator port can be set to connect smart devices such as heat pumps, further enhancing energy efficiency. Whether it's self-use, backup power, timed charging and discharging, or peak-shaving and valley-filling, everything is at your fingertips, making life more convenient and efficient. Hinen A Series features a manual bypass function to instantly connect EPS loads to the grid in case of equipment failure or alarms, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, alleviating power outage anxiety, and providing peace of mind while waiting for after-sales service.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Superior Performance

Hinen A Series employs advanced technology, such as the traceless extended Kalman algorithm for accurate battery SOC and SOH calculations. Four MPPT input, staggered HERIC, and BUCK-BOOST technology collectively enhance energy collection and conversion efficiency, extending product lifespan. Every technology pursuit is for the ultimate in quality and efficiency.

Exceptional Stability and Reliable Power Supply

Known for its exceptional stability, Hinen A Series seamlessly switches between on-grid and off-grid modes within 10 milliseconds, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Hinen A Series also supports external generators as a backup power source, forming a multiple power supply guarantee mechanism with PV power generation, grid power, and battery power. Whether in remote areas, areas with frequent power outages, or off-grid locations, Hinen A Series is your reliable energy partner.

Flexible Expansion to Meet Future Needs

The Hinen A Series offers a wide range of power options, covering 3600W to 25000W, to meet the needs of different households and commercial setups. It supports parallel connection and battery cluster parallel technology, with a maximum output of 150kW and a capacity of 831.6kWh, providing flexible expansion to accommodate future energy growth needs and offering tailored power solutions.

Swift Deployment, Time-Saving and Worry-Free

Hinen A Series incorporates innovative Lego-style stackable integrated design, achieving unprecedented installation convenience and efficiency. Its unique push-in connection method revolutionizes traditional manual wiring, reducing installation time by 50%, making the plug-and-play installation experience as easy as building blocks. Additionally, Hinen A Series comes with a button-type LCD screen for easy operation even without Wi-Fi, significantly expanding the usage scenarios. The ultra-quiet smart fan design not only improves the comfort of equipment operation but also reduces energy consumption and noise through intelligent management, further minimizing post-maintenance troubles and costs, providing users with a more comfortable experience.

Sustainable Development, Creating a Better Future Together

Hinen A Series not only focuses on current energy efficiency and safety but also commits to sustainable development. Using clean solar energy as the power source, it reduces dependence on fossil fuels and lowers carbon emissions, actively responding to the global energy-saving and emission reduction call. Choosing the Hinen A Series is choosing a green, intelligent, and sustainable lifestyle, jointly safeguarding the beautiful future of our planet.

About Hinen:

Founded in 2004, Hinen Group is a listed electronics company (stock code: 300787), renowned for its leading product capabilities, R&D strength, and manufacturing technology. Hinen New Energy, its subsidiary, specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of residential energy storage solutions and is one of the few companies in the industry with integrated R&D capabilities for energy storage inverters and batteries. Hinen is committed to making energy independence a reality for global families. To better serve the global market, Hinen has established branches worldwide to provide localized and professional services.

