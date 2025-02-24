Hikvision awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for ongoing sustainability efforts

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has been awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal, a prestigious recognition from the world-renowned sustainability rating platform. This award highlights the company's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and its significant contributions toward advancing a more sustainable future, guided by its philosophy of "Tech for A Better World."

Receiving the EcoVadis Silver Medal marks a key milestone in Hikvision's sustainability journey globally. EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of corporate sustainability ratings, assesses companies across four critical areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This comprehensive evaluation measures the sustainability practices of over 150,000 companies in more than 185 countries, taking into account their policies, actions, and results.

"We are extremely proud that, after more than 20 years of dedication, we have not only achieved sustainable growth for our company but also made a meaningful contribution to advancing global sustainable development," said Huang Fanghong, Senior Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer of Hikvision, "The recognition from EcoVadis is a testament to the progress we have made through ongoing efforts and strong partnerships across the value chain and industry. It highlights our progress toward stronger governance, more effective practices, and impactful sustainability performance worldwide. We are committed to consistently continuing this journey, striving to achieve our mission of becoming a responsible corporate citizen."

Innovating for a Greener Future

As an industry leader, Hikvision harnesses innovation to drive the transition toward a greener future, contributing to the effort to combat climate change while addressing the growing demand for environmentally responsible development. In October 2024, Hikvision became the first in the LED display industry to receive the Green Product Mark certification from TÜV Rheinland. This certification underscores the company's adherence to the highest environmental standards, covering areas such as technical compliance, restricted substances control, carbon footprint reduction, and recyclability.

Advancing Social Responsibility in Business

In the areas of human rights and business ethics, Hikvision and all its employees strictly follow the company's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and Global Human Rights Policy. These policies ensure that every individual is treated with dignity and respect, while also fostering an ethical business environment that promotes integrity, accountability, and transparency. In addition, Hikvision extends its commitment beyond the company by actively engaging in social initiatives. Since 2020, Hikvision has implemented the STAR Program for Social Good globally by collaborating with more than 30 NGOs worldwide, leveraging its technology to drive positive changes for the local environment, wildlife and community.

Collaborating with Partners for a Resilient Value Chain

Hikvision strongly values collective efforts in advancing sustainability, as reflected in its comprehensive requirements and evaluations of suppliers' sustainability performance to meet high environmental and ethical standards. Hikvision also utilizes its innovative technologies to foster a more resilient value chain by supporting the sustainable growth of both upstream and downstream partners, creating long-term value across various industries.

This latest achievement reinforces Hikvision's continued commitment to advancing sustainability and further underscores the company's dedication to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), following its participation in 2024. Moving forward, Hikvision will remain focused on creating a lasting positive impact while driving a more innovative and sustainable future.

About Hikvision

Founded in 2001, Hikvision focuses on integrated security and scenario-based digitalization, and is committed to serving various industries with AIoT technologies. We are committed to integrating corporate social responsibility and sustainability development philosophy into our business, while also being driven by technological innovation.

