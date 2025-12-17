HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation.com, a subsidiary of the International Society of Automation (ISA), and Hikvision have released a new joint white paper highlighting how large-scale AI powered video intelligence transforms efficiency and accelerates smart manufacturing.

Video systems—once used mainly for security—are rapidly becoming one of the most valuable sources of operational data in factories and industrial parks, accelerating smart manufacturing process. Today's cameras provide continuous visibility into assembly processes, equipment movement, quality details, and high-risk work areas, giving manufacturers a real-time view of complex production environments.

However, the large amount of volume and complexity of the video footages makes manual interpretation impractical. This is where large-scale AI becomes essential, enabling advanced artificial intelligence applications across manufacturing operations.

Beyond simple rule-based analytics, large-scale AI in manufacturing can interpret context, detect anomalies, recognize human–machine interactions, and retrieve specific events from vast video archives through natural-language queries. This transforms video from passive monitoring into a powerful engine for operational intelligence—helping prevent accidents, reduce downtime, and improve overall quality and efficiency.

The joint white paper by Automation.com and Hikvision examines how large-scale AI technologies, including Hikvision's Guanlan models, are reshaping key areas of manufacturing performance:

Manufacturing park operations – AI-enhanced video improves campus visibility, reduces false alarms, and accelerates incident search and verification with natural language queries, enabling quicker response and smoother daily operations with smart manufacturing environments.

– AI-enhanced video improves campus visibility, reduces false alarms, and accelerates incident search and verification with natural language queries, enabling quicker response and smoother daily operations with smart manufacturing environments. Plant safety and risk prevention – Automated detection of PPE issues, unsafe interactions, and early signs of smoke or leaks helps prevent accidents, reduce risks, and lighten manual oversight.

– Automated detection of PPE issues, unsafe interactions, and early signs of smoke or leaks helps prevent accidents, reduce risks, and lighten manual oversight. Production-line quality control – Real-time video inspection identifies assembly errors, missing components, and packaging issues, delivering better product quality, less rework, and more stable production.

Together, these applications mark a major shift: video is no longer a static record but an active intelligence layer supporting safer, leaner, and more reliable manufacturing, driven by AI in manufacturing.

Looking ahead, the integration of AI-driven video with robotics, automated material handling, and industrial IoT systems will further accelerate smart manufacturing. As AI becomes more capable of understanding long, complex activity sequences, manufacturers will gain richer insights that drive predictive and adaptive operations.

Download the full white paper to explore how the latest generation of large-scale AI-powered video intelligence is transforming manufacturing—turning video into a strategic source of insight and factory-wide optimization.

