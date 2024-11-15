Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Technology at Germany's Battery Experts Forum, Advancing Battery Performance

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHSTAR showcased its Tabless and sodium battery at the Battery Experts Forum in Germany, officially launching its latest Tabless cell series. The groundbreaking structural design significantly boosts battery performance, demonstrating exceptional capabilities and broad application potential.

Technological Innovation, Outstanding Performance

HIGHSTAR TABLESS CELL SERIES

At the Battery Forum, Dr. Zhou, the battery expert from HIGHSTAR, highlighted that the Tabless Cell design has abandoned traditional tab structures by utilizing a tabless approach, which significantly enhances conductivity and heat dissipation, thereby boosting overall cell performance.

The internal resistance of the Tabless Cell is reduced by approximately 70% compared to traditional cells, leading to a 35% temperature decrease under high current discharge. The cycle life is extended by 100% compared to traditional cells.

The Tabless Cell supports continuous discharge current up to 100A and pulse discharges up to 200A, with extremely low internal resistance that enables ultra-fast charging performance at 5C, allowing charging to reach 80% State of Charge (SOC) in just 10 minutes.

Moreover, the Tabless cell exhibits superior low-temperature performance and improved safety, making it suitable for various demanding environments. It is particularly ideal for high rate scenarios such as power tools, gardening tools, and cleaning appliances, offering a better choice for high-performance, stable, and reliable power supply.

Global Outlook, Market Leadership

The launch of Tabless cell marks a significant breakthrough for HIGHSTAR in battery technology, offering unique advantages in the global market for power tools, home appliances, and industrial power tools. Particularly in Europe, where demand is rapidly growing due to environmental and sustainability initiatives, these innovations will further enhance lithium battery performance to meet a broader range of applications.

Production Line Expansion, Prosperous Future

To meet market demand, HIGHSTAR's overseas Tabless cell production line is expected to step into mass production phrase at Q4 of 2025, covering both 18650 and 21700 series, with potential to reach sales in the billions by 2026. The exhibition also featured HIGHSTAR's innovative sodium-ion products suitable for UPS backup power, automotive start-stop power, two-wheelers, and energy storage, garnering widespread interest. HIGHSTAR remains committed to innovation-driven progress, delivering efficient and safe energy solutions for the global market, and leading the industry toward a new phase of enhanced performance, safety, and efficiency, contributing to the advancement of global clean energy!

