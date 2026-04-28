High-protein products are becoming even more significant in Korea: European poultry fits in with current dietary trends

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's food market is undergoing a noticeable transformation driven by growing consumer awareness of diet quality and lifestyle changes associated with greater attention to nutrition. Two key trends - "healthy pleasure" and "aging well" - are increasingly influencing purchase decisions, increasing demand for products that bring together nutritional value with everyday pleasure of consumption.

Dynamic growth of the high-protein product segment

According to data from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), in 2024, production of high-protein foods increased by 24% compared to the previous year, reaching KRW 568.8 billion. At the same time, the value of sugarfree food production increased by 20.1%, reaching KRW 572.6 billion. The data confirms the growing interest of South Korean consumers in products that meet the needs of a balanced diet and conscious dietary choices.

A new approach to a balanced diet

These changes reflect a broader evolution of eating habits in South Korea. Local consumers are increasingly more often looking for products that do not demand a compromise between taste and nutritional value. High-protein products, in particular, are gaining importance: they support the maintenance of muscle mass and body weight, as well as overall body condition, meeting the needs of both older and younger, active consumers.

European poultry fits market needs

In this context, EU poultry responds to growing market expectations. It is a low-fat, easily digestible source of complete protein which makes it perfect for use in modern, balanced diet. Its culinary versatility allows it to be widely used in both traditional Korean dishes and modern functional food concepts.

"Poultry production in the European Union is based on strict standards pertaining to food safety, traceability and animal welfare. The transparency of the supply chain and the high quality of the products respond to the growing expectations of South Korean consumers, who are paying increasingly more attention to the origin of food and its production methods." - says Dariusz Goszczyński, CEO of the National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG) in Poland.

With the rapid growth of the high-protein product segment, European poultry represents a stable and reliable solution for both consumers and the food industry. It can be used as an ingredient in new products and food solutions that respond to changing consumer preferences, fitting into the key trends shaping the future of the food market in South Korea.

The information and promotion campaign "European poultry - from our farms to your tables," co-financed by the European Union, promotes European poultry as a product that meets high standards of quality, safety and traceability, meeting the expectations of contemporary consumers in South Korea.

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu/ko

Media contact: pressoffice@eupoultry.eu

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