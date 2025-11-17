European poultry sector promotes a preventive and responsible approach to animals

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week, which begins today (18–24 November), the EU co-financed the 'European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Tables' information and promotional campaign to highlight the efforts of European poultry producers to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The European Union bans the use of antibiotics in animal production except when treatment is necessary due to illness. Treatment is carried out under strict veterinary supervision, observing the withdrawal period required to ensure that residues remain within legal limits. Prevention and welfare are a priority. In line with the Farm to Fork strategy, the EU aims to further reduce antimicrobial use while maintaining high food safety standards and full traceability.

How does it work in practice?

European poultry producers employ preventive measures such as strict on-farm biosecurity, vaccination programmes tailored to disease risk, daily flock-health monitoring, attention to water and feed quality, and comfortable housing conditions (ventilation, lighting, space). Medicines remain a treatment tool — used as rarely as possible and only when medically justified — to protect animal health and welfare. This approach promotes flock health, reduces the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and strengthens consumer trust.

Thanks to these strict procedures, EU poultry meat is safe for consumers and does not contain harmful residues. This is ensured by EU and national laws that strictly control the use of veterinary medicines and the sale of meat.

South Korea – a convergent approach

Antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed have been banned in South Korea since 1 July 2011. Their use is permitted only for therapeutic purposes and under strict veterinary supervision. The Positive List System (PLS) rule also applies: if no residue limit (MRL) is set, a very strict default threshold of 0.01 ppm (0.01 mg/kg) is enforced. These clear rules are designed to promote food safety and transparency in the supply chain.

European production methods, based on clear principles of veterinary supervision, full traceability and risk assessment, are consistent with and meet the expectations of South Korean industry partners and consumers. The EU's stringent standards are at least equivalent to those of South Korea and reflect some of the highest requirements applied globally. Therefore, European poultry products fully comply with Korea's PLS and MRL requirements, ensuring a safe and predictable supply.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.eupoultry.eu

The project is implemented by an industry organisation from Poland: The National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.

