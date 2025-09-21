European poultry - Quality and trust for consumers in South Korea

Interview with Dariusz Goszczyński, President of the Board of the National Poultry Council –Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG) in Poland

As part of the European Union co-financed information and promotion campaign "European poultry – From our farms to your tables", consumers and business partners in South Korea have the opportunity to learn more about the defining qualities of poultry meat and products from the European Union: safety, high quality, a strong commitment to animal welfare, and sustainable production. In the following interview, Dariusz Goszczyński, President of the Board of the National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG) in Poland, explains why European poultry is highly regarded worldwide and what prospects for cooperation are opening up in the South Korean market.

Dariusz Goszczyński, President of the Board of the National Poultry Council –Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG) in Poland

What makes European poultry stand out from global competition?

The key factors are competitiveness and efficiency. The European poultry sector, including Poland , is based on modern technologies that not only improve efficiency but, above all, guarantee high quality. This gives us a clear advantage in international markets. It is worth noting that EU poultry – including Polish poultry – is highly regarded and has become a recognizable brand, associated worldwide with safety and excellence. Koreans value food quality and safety. How does the European poultry production system meet these expectations?

Europe has developed one of the most stringent control systems in the world. Producers operate under certifications such as HACCP, GMP/GHP, IFS Food/BRC, and ISO 22000, all of which guarantee a high level of food safety. This provides consumers with confidence that the product arriving on their table is both safe and produced in line with high standards. What standards of animal welfare and sustainable production are applied in Europe ?

Across the European Union, including Poland , continuous veterinary supervision is mandatory, ensuring full compliance with EU and international requirements. In addition, poultry producers invest in modern laboratories and monitoring systems that allow for precise testing and rapid detection of potential risks. This commitment distinguishes us from global competitors and responds to growing consumer expectations regarding food safety, animal welfare, and sustainable production. European poultry is gaining recognition in international markets, including South Korea. What, in your opinion, drives this popularity?

The most important factor is trust. Consumers and business partners value the fact that EU poultry undergoes multi-level quality control. This builds a strong reputation for European production worldwide. South Korea is no exception – consumers here place particular emphasis on food safety, and we are fully prepared to meet those expectations. What are the prospects for cooperation between European exporters and partners in South Korea ?

We look forward to the full market opening of the South Korean market and to building effective trade partnerships. We are confident that, thanks to mutual trust and high production standards, European poultry will continue to attract a growing audience in South Korea . The European poultry industry, including Poland , is ready to meet these expectations.

