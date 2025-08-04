Higer_Bus_Establishes_First_European_Parts_and_Service_Hub_in_Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, 2025, the unveiling ceremony of the Higer Bus Europe Parts Center and the Luxembourg Service Station was held in Luxembourg. Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to Luxembourg, and Lex Delles, The Luxembourg Minister of Economy, SMEs, Energy and Tourism attended the ceremony. Thelen, President of the Chamber of Commerce; Sitz, Director of Automotive and Intelligent Transportation at the Ministry of Economy, and representatives of Chinese and Luxembourg companies such as Demy Schandeler and Higer Bus were also present.

At the event, Minister Delles and others took a test ride on the Higer electric bus and praised Higer Bus for choosing Luxembourg, the "crossroads of Europe," to establish its first European parts center and service station. It is reported that the parts center will be equipped with a full range of bus-related spare parts and will significantly reduce delivery times to better serve customers in Europe.

At the end of 2024, Minister Delles, led a government delegation to visit Higer Bus and witnessed the delivery of a batch of electric buses to Luxembourg. The delivered electric buses were from the Azure series, a range of electric buses developed by Higer Bus to meet the future urban transportation needs. These buses integrate mainstream new energy technologies and intelligent manufacturing processes. The buses, with their advanced technology, high operational efficiency, and humanized design, not only meet the low-carbon and environmental protection concepts of the European market but also take into account the practical needs of European old towns to increase bus coverage and the proportion of bus electrification. The overall development concepts of the buses are in sync with Europe and meet European certification requirements. The Azure buses come in various lengths, and the seat layout can be adjusted according to customer needs. They are all low-floor and electric, suitable for various operating scenarios such as urban main and branch lines, suburban operations, and point-to-point shuttles. In actual use, operators can flexibly adjust the line formations according to passenger flow, fully leveraging the vehicle's advantages to maximize transportation efficiency and significantly reduce operating costs.

At present, 11 Higer buses have been put into operation in Luxembourg, mainly for intercity bus line connections. The stable operation of the vehicles and the quiet and comfortable riding experience have won the praise of local passengers.

