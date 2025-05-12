Heading Towards the Future: HIGER Celebrates 20 Years of Success in Algeria and Unveils the New V Series

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter for public transport, a shared story driven by innovation and Sino-Algerian friendship.

On April 28, 2025, HIGER celebrated a major milestone in the country's public transport sector as it commemorated its 20 years of commitment to the Algerian market while unveiling its all-new range of buses: The New V Series.

Since HIGER's arrival in Algeria in 2005, HIGER has established itself as the market leader in the bus sector through its high-level products, exceptional after-sales service, successful adaptation to local needs, and a strong focus on quality. Over 20 years, the brand has delivered 10,000 buses, ranging from urban models to long-distance vehicles, contributing significantly to the modernization of public transport in Algeria. Today, HIGER is the No.1 bus brand in Algeria.

During this celebration, HIGER marked a turning point in its history with the unveiling of the New V Series. Developed over three years of research and development, this series is the result of a collaborative effort within the company, which implemented an innovative and integrated process to ensure vehicles at the cutting edge of technology.

In three years, more than 1,000 employees participated in the R&D process, supported by an investment of over 100 million yuan. This effort led to the development of key components, specialized equipment, and new inspection tools, resulting in a comprehensive innovation and a significant improvement in quality, reliability, ease of maintenance, and customer experience.

The vehicles, measuring between 8 and 14 meters, are compatible with various propulsion modes and meet the needs of both urban public transport and tourism. Front-panel access design simplifies repairs. Modular, standardized parts reduce spare part types by 73% and improve interchangeability. With a 21.6% larger luggage compartment, 50mm wider seating space, and a 30mm wider central aisle, these buses offer superior comfort. Additionally, the universality of components has been greatly improved through optimized design.

With the introduction of the New V Series buses, it will inject new vitality into the sustainable development of Algeria's public transportation. This event marked a pivotal moment for the bus sector and also a new chapter in this remarkable story of cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684692/HIGER_Celebrates_20_Years_of_Success_in_Algeria_and_Unveils_the_New_V_Series.jpg