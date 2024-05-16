HIF Global selects Johnson Matthey's methanol technology for the largest e-methanol plant in South America

JM's eMERALD™ technology selected for HIF Global's Paysandú eFuels facility which will support the decarbonisation of the marine and automotive sectors.

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has been selected by HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, as the methanol licensor for HIF Global's Paysandú eFuels project in Uruguay. The facility would be the largest e-methanol plant in South America and will use electrolytic (green) hydrogen and waste CO2 from an ethanol plant to produce e-methanol. E-methanol, through use of renewable feedstocks, enables the production of a lower carbon fuel versus traditional methanol[1].

HIF Global selects Johnson Matthey’s methanol technology

JM's e-methanol eMERALD™ technology has been proven as a credible route to decarbonise methanol production¹ and this technology will be deployed at the HIF Paysandú eFuels facility, with expected production capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year of e-methanol. The e-methanol will be utilised to support the rapidly growing demand from the marine market, as well as a feedstock to produce e-gasoline (via a methanol to gasoline process) which will facilitate the decarbonisation of over 150,000 vehicles.

This collaboration builds on the successful demonstration of the eMERALD technology in the HIF Haru Oni eFuels facility, where JM licenses its technology and supplies the catalyst. The demo plant has successfully operated for over 12 months, producing methanol that is further processed into gasoline.

Additionally, HIF Global has announced other planned eFuels projects to be built in the US, Tasmania, and Chile. JM is already working with HIF Global to support the development of these projects.

HIF Global will invest $4 billion in the facility, making it the most significant investment in Uruguay's history. Construction of the plant is planned for 2025 and is expected to create approximately 1,500 jobs during construction with an additional 300 permanent operational positions.

Alberto Giovanzana, Managing Director – CT Licensing at Johnson Matthey, said: "The market for sustainable methanol fuels is growing rapidly and presents an important solution to decarbonise the shipping, road transport, and other industries. As the world's leading methanol synthesis technology and catalyst supplier, JM has a great wealth of experience working in the methanol industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with HIF to provide our e-methanol technology for this exciting project."

Victor Turpaud, CEO HIF Latam, said: "eFuels are a replacement for fossil fuels and are a necessary solution for decarbonising global transport. We have already demonstrated the capability to produce eFuels with green hydrogen and recycled CO2, using Johnson Matthey's technology at our Haru Oni eFuels facility in southern Chile. Expanding our collaboration with Johnson Matthey represents the importance of long-term relationships to HIF and to achieve our common goals".

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we've used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world's biggest challenges.

Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions, and improve their sustainability.

And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we're actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we're catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day. For more information visit www.matthey.com.

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the world's leading eFuels company, developing projects to convert hydrogen, produced with low-cost renewable power, into carbon neutral liquid eFuels that can be transported and utilized in existing infrastructure. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels to accelerate decarbonisation. HIF Latam, HIF USA, HIF Asia Pacific, and HIF EMEA are wholly owned subsidiaries of HIF Global. HIF intends to produce 150,000 barrels per day of eFuels from global facilities by 2035. HIF Global is already producing eFuels in its Haru Oni eFuels Facility in Magallanes, Chile, and expects to begin construction of the commercial scale HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility in Texas in 2024. HIF Global's first Australian development, in Tasmania, was announced in July 2022. The company's first Uruguayan project, at Paysandú, was unveiled in June 2023. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com.

