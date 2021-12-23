HiBob Wins Two 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for its Modern HR Platform, Bob

HR tech built for modern, mid-sized, and multinational organizations, HiBob's technology was created for the way companies work today - globally, remotely, and hybrid. With an advanced, people-first data-driven platform, Bob, thousands of HiBob customers create remarkable work experiences to make their people and businesses thrive - no matter where or how they work. The platform has unique features to streamline workflows - including facilitating remote onboarding and payroll, and generating culture remotely through features such as Clubs and Shoutouts so team members can feel a sense of community no matter where they are located. Additionally, Bob offers innovative workforce management technology including advanced people analytics, performance management, KPI dashboards, employee surveys, and a number of key integrations with companies such as Microsoft Teams, Workable, and ADP.

"The whole HiBob team and I are incredibly honored to be receiving this prestigious award. As we know, the HR technology market is a crowded space, yet our team is proud to stand behind a product that understands the increasing importance in operating a successful, modern organization in today's employee-centric business environment. HR leaders and managers have been challenged these last two years to drive communication, engagement, and overcome new hurdles in the evolving workplace, and HiBob has uniquely emerged as a leader by building a system of engagement, rather than just a system of record, for thousands of company leaders, managers and HR departments around the world," says Ronni Zehavi, Co-founder and CEO at HiBob.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

All winners were revealed on December 9th, and are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ . For more information about HiBob, visit www.HiBob.com .

About HiBob

HiBob was founded to modernize HR tech. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 1,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts.

Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com ).

