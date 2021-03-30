HI-NANO: Hisense's new technology inactivates COVID-19 with a rate up to 93.54%

HI-NANO ion generator is a technology independently developed by Hisense, which has been applied in many Hisense air conditioning product series, including Fresh Master, Silentium Pro, Energy Pro, New Energy, Easy Smart, Wingsand etc.

It generates efficient high-concentration dual ions up to 1 million/ cm3. Bacteria and viruses lose their activity after being absorbed by dual ions, resulting in an inhibitory effect.

Strengths of HI-NANO:

High efficiency : HI-NANO releases twice to three times the number of ions when compared to ordinary ion generators. A viral clearance performance of 90% removal rate in one hour and 99% in two hours has been verified.

: HI-NANO releases twice to three times the number of ions when compared to ordinary ion generators. A viral clearance performance of 90% removal rate in one hour and 99% in two hours has been verified. Security and harmless : it only produces half of ozone (0.007mg/m3) in comparison with ordinary ion generators, which causes little harm to the environment.

: it only produces half of ozone (0.007mg/m3) in comparison with ordinary ion generators, which causes little harm to the environment. Durable: The generator is able to remain high-quality performance for 20 years.

Hisense Fresh Master air conditioner equipped with HI-NANO technology will be available in Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Poland, and Denmark soon in May 2021.

As an innovation-driven tech company, Hisense innovates its air conditioner series with high-tech features such as viral clearance, air refreshing, noise reduction and sleep aid which has met individual demands. Hisense reaches 5.15 million units of global air conditioning sales in 2020, ranking in 7th. It has been one of the best-selling air conditioner brands around the world.

Green technologies applied to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Hisense spares no efforts to provide its customers with cutting-edge air cleaning products, but also focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a better atmospheric environment.

Hisense's green technology development in air conditioner products:

The improvement of 3D full DC inverter technology can reduce energy consumption by more than 30%.

With low-carbon R32 and R290 refrigerants applied on products, global carbon dioxide emissions can effectively reduce up to 1.16 million tons.

Hisense believes that technology can make a significant impact on protecting the air we share and keeping it healthy and clean for all. Hisense is committed to creating a better living environment for everyone around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476967/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476968/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476966/image3.jpg



SOURCE Hisense