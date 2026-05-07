Hexagon Composites ASA: Q1 2026 trading update

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published today regarding the contemplated private placement. Due to the proximity of the private placement, Hexagon Composites is providing a trading update for Q1 2026. The trading update will replace the Company's Q1'2026 results presentation originally scheduled for 13 May 2026.

In Q1 2026, Hexagon reported revenues of NOK 669 million (Q1'25: 912 million) and EBITDA of NOK 57 million (Q1'25: 44 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.5%. The margin improvement compared with both Q1 2025 and Q4 2025 was driven by a favorable product mix and lower operating costs.



Updated 2026 outlook

Hexagon remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for the year, and based on the current visibility, revenues are expected to be broadly in line with 2025. EBITDA is expected to be above NOK 200 million for the year, subject to market conditions.

For more detailed information, please see the attached presentation.

Conference call 8 May 2026 at 10:00 am CEST

CEO, Philipp Schramm and CFO, Eirik Løhre will present the Q1 trading update in a conference call on 8 May 2026 at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session.

Participate via this link.

For more information:

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 909 95 820 I eirik.lohre@hexagongroup.com

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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