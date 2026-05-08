OSLO, Norway, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") on 7 May 2026 regarding the conditional allocation of 68,750,000 new shares in the Company in a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent repair offering of up to 15,625,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").

The shares in the Company will from today, 8 May 2026, be traded exclusive of the right to participate in the potential Subsequent Offering.

The following information is provided in accordance with the Continuing Obligations for Euronext Oslo Børs:

Issuer name: Hexagon Composites ASA

Ex. date: 8 May 2026

Type of corporate action: Subsequent Offering

Other information: The potential Subsequent Offering is subject to certain conditions, including approval by the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders. For further information, see the stock exchange announcement made by the Company on 7 May 2026 setting out key information relating to the Subsequent Offering.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for Euronext Oslo Børs.

For more information, contact:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik

Berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

+47 988 92 161

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https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--ex--date-for-potential-subsequent-offering,c4346234