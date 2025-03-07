Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Hexagon Composites ASA

07 Mar, 2025

OSLO, Norway, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bandele, CFO has on 7 March 2025 acquired 4,500 shares at an average price per share of NOK 23.45. After the sale, Bandele holds 104,500 shares in Hexagon Composites. Please see the attached form for further details.

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone +47 920 91 483 I david.bandele@hexagongroup.com 

This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

