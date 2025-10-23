OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on 6 November 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO, and David Bandele, CFO, will present the results in a webcast at 08:30 am CET the same morning.

Webcast details:

Date: Thursday 6 November 2025

Time: 08:30 am CET

Format: Virtual presentation, followed by a Q&A session

Link: Hexagon Composites Q3 2025 webcast

The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com

For further information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2025 results 23 October 2025: Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on News Powered by Cision