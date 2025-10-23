Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on 6 November 2025 at 07:00 am CET.  

Philipp Schramm, CEO, and David Bandele, CFO, will present the results in a webcast at 08:30 am CET the same morning. 

Webcast details:
Date: Thursday 6 November 2025 
Time: 08:30 am CET 
Format: Virtual presentation, followed by a Q&A session 
Link: Hexagon Composites Q3 2025 webcast 

The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com   

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com  

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com  and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

